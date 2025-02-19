New York, USA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Global Microtome Market to Exhibit Growth at a CAGR of ~6% by 2032 | DelveInsight

The rising demand for microtomes is largely driven by the growing prevalence of chronic conditions like cancer, cardiovascular diseases such as atherosclerosis, myocardial infarction, and cardiomyopathies, as well as respiratory diseases like asthma and chronic obstructive pulmonary disease (COPD). Furthermore, the global expansion of biomedical research and pharmaceutical development is also contributing to the increased need for microtomes.

DelveInsight’s Microtome Market Insights report provides the current and forecast market analysis, individual leading microtome companies’ market shares, challenges, microtome market drivers, barriers, trends, and key market microtome companies in the market.

Key Takeaways from the Microtome Market Report

As per DelveInsight estimates, North America is anticipated to dominate the global microtome market during the forecast period.

In the technology segment of the microtome market, the fully automated category of microtome had a significant revenue share in 2024.

Notable microtome companies such as Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, AGD Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd., SLEE medical GmbH, Diapath S.p.A., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Green Leaf Scientific, MEDITE Medical GmbH, LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH, Amos Scientific PTY. LTD, RWD Life Science Co, Sakura Finetek, Boeckeler Instruments, Inc., HACKER Instruments & Industries Inc., microTec Laborgeräte GmbH, Bright Instrument Co Limited, JINHUA YIDI MEDICAL APPLIANCES CO., LTD, FEATHER Safety Razor Co., Ltd, Precisionary Instruments, Powered Milestone Srl, Weinkauf Medizintechnik, and several others, are currently operating in the microtome market.

In February 2023, Precisionary Instruments launched a brand new line of rotatory microtome and offered 3 models for the same; RF-600: Manual model, RF-800: Semi-automated model, RF-1000: Fully automated model.

Microtome Overview

A microtome is a precision cutting instrument used in scientific research, primarily in histology and pathology, to slice thin sections of biological tissues for microscopic examination. The device works by precisely slicing specimens, often embedded in paraffin or another medium, into sections that are typically between 1 and 50 micrometers thick. These thin slices are mounted onto glass slides for further staining and analysis under a microscope. Microtomes can be either manual or motorized, with motorized models offering enhanced precision and ease of use, especially when preparing large volumes of samples.

The microtome operates through a sharp blade that moves across the specimen, guided by the user or an automated system. Different types of microtomes are designed for various applications, such as rotary microtomes for general tissue sectioning, cryostats for cutting frozen tissue, and sliding microtomes for harder materials. Accurate sectioning with a microtome is crucial for obtaining high-quality tissue samples, which are essential for diagnosing diseases, conducting research, and understanding cellular structures. The technology has evolved significantly over time, offering improved consistency, reproducibility, and speed in scientific studies.

Microtome Market Insights

North America held the largest share of the microtome market in 2024, compared to other regions. This is attributed to the ongoing rise in cancer cases, increasing rates of myocardial infarction, and the prevalence of various lung-related diseases such as COPD. Additionally, the region's advanced medical infrastructure, ready access to state-of-the-art equipment, growing opportunities for advanced cancer diagnostic testing and screening, favorable reimbursement policies for pathology labs, increased healthcare spending, and the presence of numerous market players are all expected to drive the growth of the microtome market in North America.

As per DelveInsight’s estimations, the total diagnosed prevalent cases of COPD in the US was around 18.3 million in 2023 and is projected to increase during the forecast period owing to the increasing prevalence of smoking, improved diagnosis, and increasing awareness among the patient population. In addition, in 2023, the US recorded approximately 26 million diagnosed prevalent cases of asthma, this figure is projected to grow by 2034.

These conditions highlight the rising demand for microtomes in diagnostic pathology due to their ability to produce high-quality lung tissue sections for microscopic examination, which is crucial for diagnosing, understanding, and treating these diseases. This, in turn, will further support the growth of the microtome market.

Therefore, the combination of these factors is anticipated to fuel the expansion of the microtome market in North America from 2024 to 2030.

Microtome Market Dynamics

The microtome market has experienced significant growth in recent years, driven by advancements in the fields of histology, biotechnology, and pathology. Microtomes, essential instruments used for slicing thin sections of tissue samples for microscopic analysis, are increasingly in demand due to the rising prevalence of diseases such as cancer and the growing need for research in drug development and diagnostics. The increasing number of laboratories and research facilities, along with the growing emphasis on personalized medicine, has further stimulated market growth. Additionally, there is an increasing adoption of automation and digital technologies in microtome systems, which has enhanced efficiency and precision, making the instruments more appealing to a broader range of end-users.

Key factors influencing the microtome market include technological innovations, including the development of motorized microtomes, which have revolutionized tissue sectioning by improving reproducibility and reducing manual errors. Companies are also focusing on the development of advanced features such as user-friendly interfaces, high precision, and quick sample preparation times to meet the growing demand for high-quality diagnostic results. These innovations are particularly important in the fields of molecular biology and genomics, where precise and consistent sectioning is critical for accurate analysis.

Furthermore, the microtome market is witnessing a trend toward the adoption of more environmentally friendly and cost-effective solutions. As laboratory budgets are often under pressure, the need for more affordable options that do not compromise on performance is increasing. The rise in public-private partnerships and funding for medical research is expected to play a crucial role in supporting market expansion, providing the necessary resources for advancements in microtome technology and its applications in medical research.

Report Metrics Details Coverage Global Study Period 2022–2032 Microtome Market CAGR ~6% Key Microtome Companies Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc, AGD Biomedicals Pvt. Ltd., SLEE medical GmbH, Diapath S.p.A., Leica Biosystems Nussloch GmbH, Green Leaf Scientific, MEDITE Medical GmbH, LLS ROWIAK LaserLabSolutions GmbH, Amos Scientific PTY. LTD, RWD Life Science Co, Sakura Finetek, Boeckeler Instruments, Inc., HACKER Instruments & Industries Inc., microTec Laborgeräte GmbH, Bright Instrument Co Limited, JINHUA YIDI MEDICAL APPLIANCES CO., LTD, FEATHER Safety Razor Co., Ltd, Precisionary Instruments, Powered Milestone Srl, Weinkauf Medizintechnik, and others

Microtome Market Assessment

Microtome Market Segmentation Microtome Market Segmentation By Product: Microtome (Rotary Microtome, Vibrating Microtome, and Others) and Accessories (Blades and Knives, Cooling Clamp, Others) Microtome Market Segmentation By Technology: Fully Automated, Semi-Automated, and Manual Microtome Market Segmentation By End-User: Hospital, Diagnostic Clinics, Academic and Research Laboratories, and Others Microtome Market Segmentation By Geography : North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, and Rest of World

Porter’s Five Forces Analysis, Product Profiles, Case Studies, KOL’s Views, Analyst’s View

