Sweeping Fantasy Graphic Novel Demonstrates The Beauty of Second Chances Amid The Fierce Reality Of Overcoming Trauma

Charleston, SC, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Mother was once an elf-child who enjoyed a beautiful, simple, fulfilling life.

However, fate dealt her a hand that left her with seemingly nothing to hold—she became a slave.

When Mother is suddenly called to lead the nation of demons into a new era of peace and prosperity, the responsibility and change of life make her stagger. Equipped only with a frail, scarred inner world and a pure heart ready to love, Mother takes a step forward into the new life she’s offered, desperately searching for a way to balance the challenges of leading a nation and loving a family while struggling to handle more power than she knows how to control.

“[In my new book, I hope to communicate themes of] the harsh but hopeful realities of life, second chances, a mix of family, and rebuilding a nation,” said the author.

Perfect for fans of anime and manga, fantasy fiction, and stories of underdogs rising to meet the challenges before them, Mother, The Sleeping Daemon Queen is a beautiful graphic novel that encourages readers to revel in its ultimate question: Will Mother make the life she has always wanted for herself, or will the hidden intentions of humans, demons, and gods be a burden so heavy, not even she can endure the weight?

Mother, The Sleeping Daemon Queen is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com. For more information about the author, please visit Facebook, Lent Koki.

Media Contact: Lent Koki

Available for interviews: Author, Lent Koki

Attachment