Circana Announces New B2B Solution Providing Comprehensive Order–Level Insights

Chicago, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Circana™ today announced the upcoming launch of B2B Solution Insights, a new offering providing comprehensive order-level visibility for products sold in the B2B channel. This first-of-its-kind solution allows B2B manufacturers and value-added resellers (VARs) to understand relationships between products and brands purchased together on a receipt or invoice along with their pricing. This groundbreaking capability empowers businesses to make informed decisions based on detailed insights into purchasing patterns and product associations.

“B2B Solution Insights is a game-changer for the B2B channel, providing unique competitive intelligence and unlocking opportunities for deeper product knowledge, smarter product bundling and better product pricing,” said Ian Hamilton, president, Global Hardlines at Circana. “With this information, clients can develop more profitable and successful bundling strategies, explore deeper partnerships, and better target pricing and vertical strategies to grow revenue.”

B2B Solution Insights shows that warranties were sold with Notebook PCs almost 10 times more often in the Information vertical compared to the Education vertical in December. Docking stations were attached to Notebook PCs five times more often in Information compared to Education, with even more notable differences by brand and PC family.

Across the more than 22 million orders tracked through Circana’s point-of-sale data, subscribers can see the details of all the products sold with the core products of their choice. But, beyond what items were sold, the insights extend to include which brands were included and even the types of businesses purchasing the products. Users also will be able to see how average selling prices change at different deal sizes, allowing them to find opportunities to increase their brand attach.

“Our B2B Solution Insights service offers groundbreaking capabilities to analyze transactions in greater depth,” said Mike Crosby, executive director and B2B technology industry advisor, Circana. “It enables businesses to decipher attachment frequencies with core devices, assess brand preferences, and identify potential use cases across industries and business sizes.”





Circana’s B2B Solution Insights will be available in March.

