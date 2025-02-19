Buffalo Run Casino & Resort Chooses QCI Chatalytics to Enhance Casino Operations with Integrated AI Solutions

SAN DIEGO, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Buffalo Casino & Resort has chosen Quick Custom Intelligence’s (QCI) Chatalytics, an AI-based platform, to transform casino operations and enhance guest satisfaction. The QCI Chatalytics package—encompassing Slot Copilot, Player Copilot, the Dashboard, and the Robot Button—integrates OpenAI technology for real-time insights and efficient decision-making across the gaming floor.

Designed to boost both player and slot management, QCI Chatalytics delivers an advanced combination of AI-driven features. Slot Copilot empowers operators with live slot machine performance monitoring, predictive analytics, and automatically assigned tasks. Player Copilot focuses on personalized engagement by analyzing guest data to guide service strategies and reward offerings. With the Dashboard, teams benefit from an easy-to-read, real-time overview of key performance metrics, enabling swift, data-informed insights. Additionally, the Robot Button automates routine tasks, freeing up staff to concentrate on more valuable responsibilities and boosting overall productivity.

Mary Jewett, General Manager of Buffalo Run Casino & Resort, conveyed her enthusiasm: “Bringing QCI Chatalytics on board represents a vital step in leveraging AI to enhance our operations. With cutting-edge tools like the Robot Button, Slot Copilot, and Player Copilot, we can offer more tailored guest experiences while gaining a clearer understanding of our gaming operations.”

Dr. Ralph Thomas, CEO of QCI, outlined his perspective on the new partnership: “We are thrilled to introduce QCI Chatalytics to Buffalo Casino & Resort. By weaving OpenAI’s capabilities into our solution, we deliver an unprecedented degree of automation and clarity. We believe Chatalytics will be a key factor in refining casino floor management and boosting guest satisfaction through instantaneous, data-driven decision-making.”

The QCI Chatalytics suite is part of Quick Custom Intelligence’s broader mission to spur innovation in the gaming sector, offering a robust set of tools that streamline operations and enhance the overall player experience.

ABOUT Buffalo Run Casino & Resort

Owned and operated by the Peoria Tribe of Indians of Oklahoma, Buffalo Run Casino & Resort is future-focused on a gaming entertainment experience that both excites and exceeds guest expectations. Maintaining its reputation for a clean and friendly environment, it empowers team members and continues to elevate hospitality and guest experiences by investing in team member training and career development programs. Consequently, this strategic reinvestment into team members and property has resulted in earning the vote for one of the Best and Brightest Companies in the Nation to work for in 2022.

Buffalo Run Casino & Resort has over 70,000 square feet of casino floor and features the area’s widest variety of slots and tables games. The resort also includes a non-smoking Hotel, Truckers Lounge with special amenities and offers, the Peoria Showplace in-door event center, the outdoor amphitheater, complimentary entertainment in the Backwoods Bar, an 18-hole championship golf course, two indoor Top Golf® bays, and a smoke-free high-end Player’s Lounge. Additionally, the Buffalo Run Casino & Resort offers three dining experiences including Coal Creek Restaurant with high-end cuisine, the Bistro with hand-tossed brick oven pizza, and the Backwoods Bar & Grill which claims the title for best in-house smoked barbecue in the area.

Ongoing advancements to the property include the Peoria Showplace remodel, Hotel updates and restaurant remodel with more to come. New technology has been implemented to streamline offer redemption for guests that include self-serve kiosks for dining and promotions, digital core mail pieces, and a mobile app for monthly promotional information. Updates on the casino floor include in-game bonuses and upgraded slots. Innovation and strategic marketing decisions are powered by data driven technology (QCI), empowering the casino to customize the guest experience and increase loyalty in a highly competitive market.

ABOUT QCI

Quick Custom Intelligence (QCI) has pioneered the revolutionary QCI Enterprise Platform, an artificial intelligence platform that seamlessly integrates player development, marketing, and gaming operations with powerful, real-time tools designed specifically for the gaming and hospitality industries. Our advanced, highly configurable software is deployed in over 250 casino resorts across North America, Australia, New Zealand, Canada, Latin America, and The Bahamas. The QCI AGI Platform, which manages more than $35 billion in annual gross gaming revenue, stands as a best-in-class solution, whether on-premises, hybrid, or cloud-based, enabling fully coordinated activities across all aspects of gaming or hospitality operations. QCI's data-driven, AI-powered software propels swift, informed decision-making vital in the ever-changing casino industry, assisting casinos in optimizing resources and profits, crafting effective marketing campaigns, and enhancing customer loyalty. QCI was co-founded by Dr. Ralph Thomas and Mr. Andrew Cardno and is based in San Diego, with additional offices in Las Vegas, St. Louis, Dallas, and Tulsa. Main phone number: (858) 299.5715. Visit us at www.quickcustomintelligence.com.

ABOUT Dr. Ralph Thomas

Dr. Ralph Thomas is the Co-Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Quick Custom Intelligence. Ralph is a product visionary in applied analytics and the founder of two companies that deliver solutions in casino gaming, education, and adult learning. As a gaming industry veteran, Dr. Thomas has substantial experience implementing analytics into single and multi-property gaming companies to drive tangible and measurable gains to the bottom line and has built business intelligence tools for multibillion-dollar casinos. Dr. Thomas is co-author of seven books and over 80 articles on applied analytics and data science in gaming, an inventor on dozens of patents, and understands gaming from raw data up through casino operations, giving him a unique, 360-degree view of the industry.

Contact:

Laurel Kay, Quick Custom Intelligence

Phone: 858-349-8354