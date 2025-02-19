Brandywine Realty Trust Announces Common Quarterly Dividend, and Confirms First Quarter 2025 Earnings Release and Conference Call

PHILADELPHIA, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE:BDN) announced today that its Board of Trustees has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $0.15 per common share and OP Unit payable on April 17, 2025 to holders of record on April 3, 2025. The quarterly dividend is equivalent to an annual rate of $0.60 per share.

Conference Call and Audio Webcast

We will release our first quarter earnings after the market close on Tuesday, April 22, 2025, and will hold our first quarter conference call on Wednesday April 23, 2025 at 9:00 a.m. Eastern Time. To access the conference call by phone, please visit this link here, and you will be provided with dial in details. A live webcast of the conference call will also be available on the Investor Relations page of our website at www.brandywinerealty.com.

About Brandywine Realty Trust

Brandywine Realty Trust (NYSE: BDN) is one of the largest, publicly traded, full-service, integrated real estate companies in the United States with a core focus in the Philadelphia and Austin markets. Organized as a real estate investment trust (REIT), we own, develop, lease and manage an urban, town center and transit-oriented portfolio comprising 126 properties and 19.4 million square feet as of December 31, 2024. Our purpose is to shape, connect and inspire the world around us through our expertise, the relationships we foster, the communities in which we live and work, and the history we build together. For more information, please visit www.brandywinerealty.com.

Company / Investor Contact: Tom Wirth

EVP & CFO

610-832-7434

tom.wirth@bdnreit.com Heather Crowell

Gregory FCA

215-316-6271

heather@gregoryfca.com



