The United Steelworkers union demands Canadian materials for high-speed rail project amid U.S. tariff threats

OTTAWA, Ontario, Feb. 19, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The United Steelworkers union (USW) is urging the Government of Canada to prioritize Canadian-made materials in the construction of the newly announced high-speed rail network connecting Toronto and Quebec City.

While the project is presented as a transformative infrastructure investment with potential to drive economic growth, job creation, and environmental progress, USW leaders are stressing the need to leverage Canada’s highly skilled workforce and quality domestic products, especially in light of the announced U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum, and other Canadian goods. The union is urging the inclusion of Canadian-made steel, aluminum, and other manufacturing products in the construction of this and future infrastructure projects involving public financing.

"This high-speed rail project presents a significant opportunity for Canada, but it must benefit Canadian workers and industries," said Marty Warren, USW Canadian National Director. "With U.S. tariffs on Canadian steel and aluminum threatening jobs and industries, we cannot afford to rely on foreign materials. Publicly funded infrastructure projects must create and sustain good-paying Canadian jobs, and using Canadian materials wherever possible will help secure the future of our manufacturing sector."

The union’s call for domestic procurement is particularly urgent given the ongoing trade dispute that jeopardizes Canadian jobs. USW leaders stress that Canadian workers and industries must directly benefit from infrastructure investments.

"Today’s announcement can be a game-changer, but only if we prioritize domestic procurement," said Dominic Lemieux, USW Director for Québec. "The steel and aluminum sectors in Québec and across Canada are already facing significant pressure due to the escalating trade war with the U.S. This is the perfect opportunity for the government to demonstrate leadership by ensuring Canadian taxpayers’ dollars support good jobs, strengthen domestic industries, and boost our economy."

USW has long advocated for increased investment in domestic industries and the development of a comprehensive industrial strategy that prioritizes Canadian-made products, supports job creation, and reduces reliance on foreign imports.

As the high-speed rail project moves forward, USW is committed to ensuring that it delivers benefits to Canadian workers while strengthening the nation’s manufacturing base, ultimately securing a strong economic future for all Canadians.

