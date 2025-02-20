TGS announces Q4 2024 results

OSLO, Norway (20 February 2025) - TGS today reports interim financial results for Q4 2024.

Financial highlights:

Strong contract sales with high OBN activity and an overweight of active streamer vessel capacity allocated to contract work

Solid multi-client sales driven by high pre-commitments to ongoing multi-client projects and seasonal uptick in sales from the multi-client library

Order inflow of USD 489 million during Q4 2024 – total produced order backlog of USD 749 million

Successfully completed a full refinancing of the legacy PGS debt, reduced interest rate of the Senior Secured Notes from 13.5% to 8.5% and realized synergies of approximately USD 35 million

Cash flow negatively impacted by non-recurring refinancing items and working capital development

Full-year pro-forma organic multi-client investments for 2024 of USD 425 million – 2025 is expected to be approximately USD 425 to 475 million with robust pre-funding.

Solid balance sheet allows for increased dividend payment - USD 0.155 per share to be paid in Q1 2025

“I am pleased with our strong financial performance in Q4 and for the full year of 2024. Our multi-client business performed well, achieving a sales-to-investment ratio of 2.2x for the year. The OBN segment continued its strong momentum, and our NES activities experienced significant growth. With several contract awards in the latter part of the year, we successfully built a robust vessel backlog going into 2025. We refinanced the balance sheet at attractive terms in Q4, providing us with a solid capital structure and allowing us to increase the dividend by 11%. 2024 has been a transformational year for TGS, and we are well positioned for the future,” says Kristian Johansen, CEO of TGS.

Management presentation

CEO Kristian Johansen and CFO Sven Børre Larsen will present the results at 09:00 a.m. CET at House of Oslo, Ruseløkkveien 34 in Oslo, Norway. The presentation is open to the public and will be webcasted live.

Access and registration for webcast attendees are available by copying and pasting the link below into your browser, or use the link on the front page of www.tgs.com:

https://channel.royalcast.com/landingpage/hegnarmedia/20250220_3/

A recorded version of the entire presentation will be available on TGS.com

(http://www.tgs.com) after the live event.

For more information, visit TGS.com (http://www.tgs.com) or contact:

