4 Nations Face-Off: Canadian Pride Would Surge if Canada Beat the U.S. in Hockey Showdown

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The final game of the NHL’s 4 Nations Face-Off airs tonight and Canadians are gearing up for a battle that transcends hockey. A new Rogers survey shows the matchup is more than just a hockey game. More than three-quarters (78%) of Canadians believe hockey is core to Canada’s national identity and 75% say that Canada's national pride is deeply intertwined with the sport.

Roughly 60% of Canadians aware of the tournament say a Canada victory would be even more meaningful given the threats to Canada’s economy and economic sovereignty. And four in 10 say a victory will increase their pride in Canada.

Tonight, Canada and the United States will face off in the championship game of the 2025 4 Nations Face-Off, an international best-on-best tournament featuring the NHL’s top players from Canada, the U.S., Finland and Sweden. Rogers is the sponsor of Canada’s team. The final game will be a highly anticipated rematch of Saturday’s game when more than nine million Canadians tuned in to the game. The final game airs on Sportsnet and streams on Sportsnet+ at 8 p.m. ET / 5 p.m. PT.

The survey, commissioned by Rogers, was conducted by Sago among gen pop Canadians, in both English and French, between February 14 and 19, 2025. The sample size was 1,015 with a margin of error of ±3% 19 times out of 20.