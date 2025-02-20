Enthusiast Gaming’s Pocket Gamer Connects Announces Major Global Expansion with Launch of Barcelona Conference, Shanghai Summit

LOS ANGELES, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Enthusiast Gaming Holdings Inc. (“Enthusiast Gaming” or the “Company”) (TSX: EGLX) today announced a major global expansion of its internationally renowned Pocket Gamer Connects (PGC) series, beginning with the inaugural PGC Barcelona event on June 3-4, 2025, and continuing with PGC Shanghai in July. This marks the next chapter for one of the industry’s premier networking events which has welcomed over 55,000 attendees in its 11 year history.

Barcelona is a rapidly growing destination for existing and new game companies, namely in the mobile space, including Scopely, King, Rovio, Bandai Namco, Sandsoft, Zynga, Gameloft, and many more. Its thriving startup ecosystem and growing influence in the global games industry make it an ideal location for PGC’s next major conference.

Following Barcelona, the expansion will continue with a special one-day summit in Shanghai on July 30, 2025 with additional events in Asia and the Middle East planned for later in the year. These new locations will join the existing Pocket Gamer Connects lineup of London, San Francisco, Dubai, Helsinki, and Jordan.

“Building on our biggest year yet in 2024, and our most successful event ever, PGC London, we’re now taking our growth to the next level by extending the Pocket Gamer Connects show to even more communities around the world,” said Chris James, CEO of Steel Media, a wholly-owned subsidiary of Enthusiast Gaming. “Barcelona’s emergence as a games hub makes it the perfect location for our next major conference and we are excited to bring our unique blend of networking, deal-making, and industry insights to the dynamic market.”

The PGC Barcelona event is expected to welcome over 1,000 delegates and will feature:

15+ Conference Tracks with more than 100 Expert Speakers

A comprehensive expo area with exhibitor booths and meeting spaces

Business matchmaking and specialized networking events for investors, publishers, and developers

Indie showcase tables and a pitching competition

Evening receptions and industry parties



Since its launch, Pocket Gamer Connects has hosted 49 conferences across 11 cities, welcoming over 55,000 delegates from 70+ countries. This series has facilitated over 100,000 business meetings, contributing to billions of dollars in industry deals. In 2024, PGC hosted five conferences across three continents, including events in San Francisco, London, Helsinki, Dubai, and Jordan. The 50th edition of Pocket Gamer Connects will take place in San Francisco this March, marking a significant milestone for the globally recognized series.

For more information and to register for PGC Barcelona 2025, visit www.pgconnects.com .

About Enthusiast Gaming

Enthusiast Gaming is the leading gaming media and entertainment company in North America, building the largest platform for video game enthusiasts and esports fans to connect and compete worldwide. Combining the elements of its five core pillars: creators, content, communities, games, and experiences, Enthusiast Gaming provides a unique opportunity for marketers to create integrated brand solutions to connect with coveted Gen Z and Millennial audiences. Through its proprietary mix of digital media, content and gaming assets, Enthusiast Gaming continues to grow its network of communities, reflecting the scale and diversity of gaming enthusiasts today.

