Lantronix PoE++ Switches Help Power the World’s Largest DC-Powered Warehouse

IRVINE, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Lantronix Inc. (NASDAQ: LTRX), a global leader of compute and connectivity for IoT solutions enabling AI Edge intelligence, today announced its case study on Mouser Electronics’ new 413,000-square-foot, three-story Global Distribution Center, the world’s largest new Class 4 DC-powered installation. The Lantronix PoE++ switches (SM24TBT2DPB and SM24TBT2DPB-DE) are a vital part of the PoE lighting installation for which Mouser won an IBCon 2024 Digie Award for the Most Intelligent DC-Powered Building.

“Using Lantronix PoE++ switches, we distributed power and controls throughout the Mouser warehouse by using low-voltage DC, which is the best way to create a sustainable building that reduces energy costs while providing a lower carbon footprint and a more comfortable work environment,” said Hannah Walker, chief operating officer of Sinclair Digital, the Authorized Lantronix Valued-Added Reseller that provided the DC digital solution.

Mouser’s dedication to environmental responsibility and adoption of innovative technologies played a role in its decision to incorporate PoE technology, which delivers DC power to devices over copper Ethernet cabling without the need for separate power supplies or outlets, and

fault managed power, a DC power infrastructure that eliminates losses associated with AC-to-DC conversion.

Within enclosures at the ceiling of the new facility, power distribution modules transfer the fault managed power to high voltage DC power for the Lantronix SM24TBT2DPB-DE switches, in turn delivering up to 90W of PoE++ power per port to lighting fixtures, occupancy sensors and other PoE-enabled endpoints. The SM24TBT2DPB switches are also used in racks within the facility to connect more lighting, cameras and wireless access points.

The PoE lighting system was designed by Baird, Hampton & Brown, a leading electrical engineering firm using Sinclair Digital’s DC digital solution package. Installed by TriCO Electric and Polarity Networks, the PoE lighting fixtures were provided by HE Williams using PoE lighting drivers from MHT Technologies with fault managed power from VoltServer. This DC power infrastructure reduces Mouser’s carbon footprint while improving lighting control and operational costs.

Benefits of Mouser’s all DC-powered PoE lighting solution include:

Reduced energy consumption and related cost savings

Minimized environmental impact

Enhanced flexibility by improving lighting control

Reduced operational costs with fewer maintenance requirements

Improved lighting environment for warehouse employees

Ability to move and change lighting as warehouse needs change

“Our Dallas-Fort Worth distribution center now operates on the world’s largest Class 4 power system, providing state-of-the-art lighting for our employees while helping us reduce our energy usage over the long term. Moreover, it provides scalability and flexibility to move or add devices as our needs change, further reducing our long-term costs,” said Pete Shopp, senior vice president of Business Operations at Mouser Electronics.

Visit the complete Mouser case study

About Lantronix

Lantronix Inc. is a global leader of compute and connectivity IoT solutions that target high-growth markets, including Smart Cities, Enterprise and Transportation. Lantronix’s products and services empower companies to succeed in the growing IoT markets by delivering customizable solutions that enable AI Edge Intelligence. Lantronix’s advanced solutions include Intelligent Substations infrastructure, Infotainment systems and Video Surveillance, supplemented with advanced Out-of-Band Management (OOB) for Cloud and Edge Computing.

