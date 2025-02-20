Rentschler Biopharma appoints Patrick Meyer as Global Head of Business Development

LAUPHEIM, Germany, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Rentschler Biopharma SE, a leading global contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) for biopharmaceuticals, today announced the promotion of Patrick Meyer, Ph.D., to Global Head of Business Development (BD), effective immediately. In his new position, Dr. Meyer will oversee the entire BD team and drive the company’s global commercial strategy. This appointment underscores the company’s focus on nurturing internal talent and ensuring seamless transitions for clients. Dr. Meyer will join the Executive Committee and report directly to Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO.

“We are thrilled to have Patrick step into this pivotal role,” said Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO of Rentschler Biopharma. “Patrick’s in-depth understanding of our clients’ needs, coupled with his comprehensive strategic knowledge of our operations and service portfolio, positions him perfectly to lead our global business development. His proven ability to establish long-term partnerships and his forward-looking leadership will be critical as we continue to advance our business, transforming innovative ideas into life-saving biopharmaceuticals.”

Patrick Meyer, Global Head of Business Development at Rentschler Biopharma, commented: “In the biopharmaceutical industry, innovation is not the end goal—it is a means to transforming lives. At Rentschler Biopharma, we are committed to creating sustainable value through close strategic partnerships, a deep understanding of complex molecules, innovative approaches, and collaborative client relationships. In my new role, my focus will remain on understanding the challenges our clients face and jointly developing solutions that make a meaningful difference for them and for the people that rely on these groundbreaking therapies.”

Dr. Meyer has been with the Rentschler Biopharma team for over eight years, most recently serving as Global Head BD Sales and Alliance Management. He has effectively managed global BD and key accounts. He also worked closely with the Alliance Management team, focusing on the company’s strategic CDMO collaborations and alliances, to provide high-quality integrated services along the entire biopharmaceutical value chain.





Meet Rentschler Biopharma at DCAT Week in New York, March 17-20, 2025

Benedikt von Braunmühl, CEO; Christiane Bardroff, COO; Tom Roberts, President of Rentschler Biopharma Inc. and General Manager U.S.; Patrick Meyer, Global Head of Business Development; and the entire U.S. Business Development team will attend DCAT Week, the premier gathering for companies engaged in the global bio/pharmaceutical manufacturing value chain.

The Rentschler Biopharma team will be available to discuss how the company supports clients from development through to market. Connect with the team to learn more about Rentschler’s integrated services and best-in-class solutions that are helping to advance medicine to save lives.



About Rentschler Biopharma SE

Rentschler Biopharma is a leading contract development and manufacturing organization (CDMO) focused exclusively on client projects. The company offers process development and manufacturing of biopharmaceuticals as well as related consulting activities, project management and regulatory support. Rentschler Biopharma’s high quality is proven by its long-standing experience and excellence as a solution partner for its clients. A high-level quality management system, a well-established operational excellence philosophy and advanced technologies ensure product quality and productivity at each development and manufacturing step. Rentschler Biopharma is a family-owned company with about 1,400 employees, headquartered in Laupheim, Germany, with operations in Milford, MA, USA. In 2024, the company joined the United Nations Global Compact, emphasizing Rentschler Biopharma’s focus on sustainability. For further information about the company, please visit www.rentschler-biopharma.com . Follow Rentschler Biopharma on LinkedIn .

