Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) Announces Readiness to Prioritize Secure Disposal of Restricted Telecommunications Equipment to Ensure Full Reimbursement Compliance

PENSACOLA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR), a national leader in secure asset disposition and recycling, announces its immediate readiness to prioritize the compliant disposal of specified telecommunications equipment, ensuring that participating organizations meet necessary disposal requirements for full reimbursement under the Federal Communications Commission (FCC) “Huawei Rip and Replace” initiative.

The Secure and Trusted Communications Network Act of 2019 (Secure Network Act), signed into law on March 12, 2020, mandates the removal of specific Chinese-manufactured telecommunications equipment from U.S. networks to safeguard national security. In support of this initiative, Congress unanimously allocated $1.9 billion on July 27, 2021 and the remaining $3.8 billion was allocated in December 2024, to assist U.S. telecom firms with fewer than 10 million subscribers in replacing equipment from Huawei, ZTE, and three other Chinese companies. With the FCC now having received the necessary funding, ATR is prepared to accelerate efforts to ensure the safe and compliant destruction of covered equipment.

ATR has worked closely with the FCC to develop stringent disposal parameters that align with national security protocols. Drawing from its extensive experience in secure electronics recycling, ATR has helped shape industry best practices that ensure telecommunications equipment containing sensitive data is destroyed beyond recovery. These guidelines are modeled after military-grade disposal methods used for ITAR (International Traffic and Arms Regulations), ensuring compliance with federal security and environmental mandates.

ATR has already assisted a growing number of clients in successfully transporting and securely destroying Huawei and ZTE devices while maintaining 100% compliance with FCC disposal guidelines. By implementing highly controlled processes, ATR mitigates the risk of these components being resold or repurposed, thereby preventing potential cybersecurity threats.

“As one of the few companies in the United States that fully meets all FCC requirements for managing these highly sensitive assets, ATR is uniquely positioned to handle the secure destruction of covered telecommunications equipment,” said Brodie Ehresman, Director of Marketing for ATR. “Now that full funding is in place, ATR is prioritizing these critical efforts to protect national security and ensure compliance with federal mandates.”

The removal and destruction of this equipment are particularly vital due to the vast amounts of data and intellectual property stored within these systems. By leveraging decades of expertise in secure electronics recycling, ATR will ensure that all equipment is properly decommissioned, dismantled, and destroyed following the highest security and environmental standards.

In addition to secure telecommunications equipment disposal, ATR offers a comprehensive suite of IT Asset Management (ITAM) services that can help affected organizations maximize value recovery. Many of these services, such as IT asset remarketing and certified data destruction, provide opportunities to offset disposal costs and generate additional revenue. These programs can be bundled with affected equipment removal to reduce logistics costs and improve overall return on investment (ROI).

Organizations participating in the FCC’s Rip and Replace program are encouraged to contact ATR immediately to schedule secure asset disposition services. ATR’s nationwide infrastructure and specialized destruction capabilities provide telecom firms with a trusted partner in meeting federal compliance requirements.

For more information about ATR’s services and secure disposal solutions, visit ATrecycle.com or contact our sales team at 877-781-7779 or ClientSales@ATrecycle.com.

About Advanced Technology Recycling (ATR) ATR is a leading provider of secure asset disposition, electronics recycling, and IT asset management solutions. With a nationwide presence, ATR specializes in value recovery programs and secure, environmentally responsible, and compliant disposal services for industries that require the highest levels of data security and regulatory compliance.