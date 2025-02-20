Purpose Investments Expands Yield Shares Lineup with Seven New ETFs, Offering Enhanced Income Opportunities

TORONTO, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Purpose Investments Inc. (“Purpose”) is excited to announce the addition of seven new ETFs to its industry-leading Yield Shares Suite – the world’s first yield-focused single-stock ETFs designed to provide investors with the long-term growth potential and enhanced* monthly yield from their favourite stock. Among the new additions is the Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF (Ticker: YMAG), which brings together all the Mag7 companies along with Broadcom in a one-ticket solution. These new ETFs (described in the table below) begin trading on Cboe Canada today.

Yield Shares ETF Ticker Underlying Company Costco (COST) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YCST Costco Palantir (PLTR) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YPLT Palantir UnitedHealth (UNH) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YUNH UnitedHealth Group Coinbase (COIN) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YCON Coinbase Netflix (NFLX) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YNET Netflix Broadcom (AVGO) Yield Shares Purpose ETF YAVG Broadcom Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF YMAG Broadcom, Alphabet, Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and NVIDIA



A Smarter Approach to Income and Growth

Since launching in 2022, Purpose Yield Shares has established itself as a leading solution for investors seeking monthly income while maintaining exposure to leading global companies. These innovative ETFs generate tax-efficient, enhanced monthly distributions by investing directly in the underlying stock and employing a covered call strategy with moderate leverage – delivering a unique balance of income and growth.

“The Yield Shares lineup is committed to giving investors access to high-quality companies with strong fundamentals and long-term growth potential. With these new ETFs, investors can tap into market leaders at the forefront of innovation and economic progress – all while earning enhanced monthly income,” said Nick Mersch, Yield Shares portfolio manager. “From technology and consumer staples to financial services and healthcare, our Yield Shares suite offers a powerful combination of income and growth, allowing investors to participate in the success of industry leaders.”

Key Benefits

“These new offerings are more than just investment products – they reinforce our belief that Yield Shares represent a distinct asset class, uniquely designed to help investors achieve their financial goals while complementing their existing portfolios,” said Yuan Gao, Vice President, Product. “This expansion reflects Purpose’s commitment to evolving with investor needs and navigating an ever-changing market landscape.”

Not Your Typical Yield Shares ETF: A Bold New Offering

The Tech Innovators Yield Shares Purpose ETF (Ticker: YMAG) offers investors a one-ticket solution for exposure to a powerhouse group of technology and innovation leaders while generating monthly income. Known as “BATMMAAN,” this elite group – Broadcom, Alphabet, Tesla, Meta, Microsoft, Amazon, Apple, and NVIDIA – represents the Nasdaq’s trillion-dollar market cap club, shaping the future of AI, cloud computing, digital services, and next-generation infrastructure.

“The Tech Innovators Yield Shares is an exciting evolution of our suite, bringing together industry giants with a sophisticated strategy that allows investors to participate in their growth while generating enhanced, diversified income. This powerful blend of innovation and yield is designed to meet the needs of today’s investors,” said Mersch.

About Purpose Investments

Purpose Investments is an asset management company with over $23 billion in assets under management. Purpose Investments has an unrelenting focus on client-centric innovation and offers a range of managed and quantitative investment products. Purpose Investments is led by well-known entrepreneur Som Seif and is a division of Purpose Unlimited, an independent technology-driven financial services company.

*Yield Shares funds provide "enhanced" or higher yields in the form of additional monthly distributions compared with the underlying common stock, which pays a relatively lower or no distribution yield.

Commissions, trailing commissions, management fees, and expenses may all be associated with investment fund investments. Please read the prospectus and other disclosure documents before investing. There can be no assurance that the full amount of your investment in a fund will be returned to you. If the securities are purchased or sold on a stock exchange, you may pay more or receive less than the current net asset value. Investment funds are not guaranteed, their values change frequently, and past performance may not be repeated. Fund distribution levels and frequencies are not guaranteed and may vary at the Purpose Investment's sole discretion.

Certain statements in this document may be forward-looking. Forward-looking statements ("FLS") are statements that are predictive in nature, depend on or refer to future events or conditions, or include words such as "may," "will," "should," "could," "expect," "anticipate," "intend," "plan," "believe," "estimate" or other similar expressions. Statements that look forward in time or include anything other than historical information are subject to risks and uncertainties, and actual results, actions or events could differ materially from those set forth in the FLS. FLS are not guarantees of future performance and are, by their nature, based on numerous assumptions. Although the FLS contained in this document are based upon what Purpose Investments believes to be reasonable assumptions, Purpose Investments cannot assure that actual results will be consistent with these FLS. The reader is cautioned to consider the FLS carefully and not to place undue reliance on the FLS. Unless required by applicable law, it is not undertaken, and specifically disclaimed, that there is any intention or obligation to update or revise FLS, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise.