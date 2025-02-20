STACK Infrastructure Appoints Matt VanderZanden as President

DENVER, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- STACK Infrastructure (“STACK”), the digital infrastructure partner to the world’s most innovative companies and a leading global developer and operator of data centers, today announced the promotion of Matt VanderZanden to President. This leadership evolution underscores STACK’s commitment to delivering industry-leading digital infrastructure solutions at scale. In his new role, VanderZanden will oversee Commercial, Financial, Development, Design & Construction, Facility Management, and Legal operations for STACK Americas.

“This new role is a reflection of STACK’s continued expansion and scale, and it calls for Matt’s strong leadership as we enter our next phase of growth,” said Brian Cox, Chief Executive Officer of STACK Americas. “Matt’s promotion highlights his ability to lead with vision and purpose as we continue delivering proven solutions to meet our clients’ evolving needs.”

As CEO, Brian will sharpen his focus on strategic initiatives critical to STACK’s future, including advancing high-impact growth opportunities, scaling its customer base, and driving the company’s long-term vision. This refined focus ensures that STACK remains aligned with the mission to lead the market in innovation and the delivery of hyperscale digital infrastructure.

“I am honored to step into this role at such a pivotal moment for STACK,” said Matt VanderZanden, President of STACK Americas. “We have established a strong reputation for delivering speed, scale, certainty, and responsibility, and I look forward to collaborating with our talented team to further support our clients’ growth and success.”

In response to the growing demand for cloud and AI technologies, STACK has established itself as a global leader in delivering comprehensive, end-to-end digital infrastructure solutions. STACK delivers scalable, reliable, and sustainable data centers, managing everything from land acquisition to operations for seamless long-term growth. This appointment underscores the company’s client-first approach, addressing complex challenges with tailored solutions and prioritizing sustainability and community engagement.

