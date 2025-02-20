Fiverr Launches a Freelancer Equity Program to Give Direct Stake in the Business

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Fiverr International Ltd. (NYSE: FVRR) launches a new Freelancer Equity Program that will grant shares to U.S. based top performing, eligible freelancers on the platform.

Coming at a time when freelancers are expected to represent half the U.S. workforce by 2027 , the Freelancer Equity Program offers an opportunity to add supplementary financial value alongside individual earnings.

"Freelancers are the backbone of today's economy and the heart of Fiverr's success," said Micha Kaufman, Founder & CEO of Fiverr. "With this initiative, they're not just shaping the future of work—we’re actually giving them a piece of it, making Fiverr not just a platform for work, but a place where equity can also be earned."

The program will reward U.S. based top performing, eligible freelancers on the platform with up to $10,000 in Fiverr shares. Eligible freelancers will be notified in the coming days about their eligibility to participate in the program, to receive equity grants over the course of four years based on annual eligibility requirements. The program is structured to encourage continued growth and excellence for those top freelancers, while at the same time serving as an aspiration for up and coming freelancers on the platform.

“This is something we've long wanted to offer, and after careful development and extensive work, we've created a program around how we can build success together with our talent," added Kaufman. "This initiative demonstrates our commitment to innovation not just in technology, but in how we value and invest in our talent community."

Learn more about Fiverr’s Freelancer Equity Program here .

Legal Disclaimer

Participation in Fiverr’s Freelancer Equity Program is subject to eligibility in accordance with the terms of the program. Fiverr reserves the right to cancel, amend or terminate the program at any time without prior notice. The program and each issuance of Fiverr’s shares are subject to applicable laws, including applicable U.S. securities laws.

Fiverr has filed a registration statement (including a prospectus) with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC) for the offering to which this communication relates. Before you enroll in the Fiverr Freelancer Equity Program, you should read the prospectus in that registration statement and other documents we filed with the SEC for more complete information about us and this offering. You may get these documents for free by visiting EDGAR on the SEC website at www.sec.gov. Alternatively, Fiverr will send you the prospectus if you request it by emailing: equity.program.prospectus@fiverr.com .

About Fiverr

Fiverr's mission is to change how the world creates and works together. We exist to democratize access to talent and to provide talent with access to opportunities so anyone can grow their business, brand, or dreams. From small businesses to Fortune 500, nearly 4 million customers worldwide worked with freelance talent on Fiverr in the past year, ensuring their workforces remain flexible, adaptive, and agile. With Fiverr Business Solutions, large companies can find the right talent and tools tailored to their needs to help them thrive and grow. On Fiverr, you can find over 700 types of skills, ranging from programming to 3D design, digital marketing to content creation, from video animation to architecture.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/5213cedf-5e8c-4ddc-891a-6dbe4409ffe9