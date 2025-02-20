Better Choice Company Agrees in Principle to Licensing Agreement in Asia for its Halo Elevate® Brand

TAMPA, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Better Choice Company, Inc. (NYSE American: BTTR) (“Better Choice” or the “Company”), a pet health and wellness company, is pleased to announce that it has agreed in principle to a 5.5% royalty agreement (‘Agreement’) in Asia with its existing partner, CZC Company LTD ( “CZC”), on all sales of the Halo Elevate® brand in the Asian region.

According to the Agreement:

The Buyer will obtain the right to market and sell the up to 13 SKUs of Halo Elevate ® formulas (the “Products”), which have not previously been sold in the Asian region;

formulas (the “Products”), which have not previously been sold in the Asian region; The Buyer will order, and pay for, the Products directly from Better Choice’s manufacturer in the United States; and

The Buyer will pay to Better Choice a royalty fee of 5.5% of the cost of the Products payable upon the shipment of the Products from Better Choice’s U.S. manufacturer.



Michael Young, Chairman of Better Choice, commented, “Our Halo brand has become globally recognized for its commitment to pet health and nutrition for pet owners. Our well-established partner in this region is committed to marketing and distribution of Halo products. Our team will continue to explore further licensing agreement opportunities globally.”

About Better Choice Company Inc.

Better Choice Company Inc. is a rapidly growing pet health and wellness company committed to leading the industry shift toward pet products and services that help dogs and cats live healthier, happier, and longer lives. We take an alternative, nutrition-based approach to pet health relative to conventional dog and cat food offerings and position our portfolio of brands to benefit from the mainstream trends of growing pet humanization and consumer focus on health and wellness. We have a demonstrated, multi-decade track record of success selling trusted pet health and wellness products and leverage our established digital footprint to provide pet parents with the knowledge to make informed decisions about their pet’s health. We sell the majority of our dog food, cat food and treats under the Halo brand, which is focused, respectively, on providing sustainably sourced kibble and canned food derived from real whole meat, and minimally processed raw-diet dog food and treats. For more information, please visit https://www.betterchoicecompany.com.

Forward Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. The words “believe,” “may,” “estimate,” “continue,” “anticipate,” “intend,” “should,” “plan,” “could,” “target,” “potential,” “is likely,” “will,” “expect” and similar expressions, as they relate to us, are intended to identify forward-looking statements. The Company has based these forward-looking statements largely on our current expectations and projections about future events and financial trends that we believe may affect our financial condition, results of operations, business strategy and financial needs. Some or all of the results anticipated by these forward-looking statements may not be achieved. Further information on the Company’s risk factors is contained in our filings with the SEC. Any forward-looking statement made by us herein speaks only as of the date on which it is made. Factors or events that could cause our actual results to differ may emerge from time to time, and it is not possible for us to predict all of them. The Company undertakes no obligation to publicly update any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments or otherwise, except as may be required by law.

Company Contact:

Better Choice Company, Inc.

Kent Cunningham, CEO

Investor Contact:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Valter Pinto, Managing Director

T: 212-896-1254

Valter@KCSA.com