Orion180 Makes Key Executive Moves to Drive Product Growth and Further Expansion

MELBOURNE, Fla., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Orion180 , a leading provider of innovative insurance solutions, today announced it has hired former The Hartford executive Chris DiMartino as Chief Underwriting Officer. In this role, DiMartino will be responsible for overseeing all aspects of underwriting, product development and management across its surplus and personal lines of business.

DiMartino brings 27 years of experience in underwriting, actuarial science, and product management in commercial and personal lines P&C insurance. Prior to joining Orion180, he served as senior vice president of insurance services at AAA Northeast and held prominent leadership roles in his 20+ years at The Hartford, most recently serving as Head of Product for its $3 billion personal lines business. DiMartino is a Fellow of the Casualty Actuarial Society (FCAS), a Chartered Property Casualty Underwriter (CPCU), and a licensed attorney.

“Bringing Chris on board marks a pivotal step in our company’s evolution," said Ken Gregg, CEO and Founder of Orion180. "His deep expertise in underwriting and product management will be critical in enhancing our portfolio as we continue to aggressively grow product lines and expand to other States.”

Additionally, Orion180 Chief Operations Officer (COO) Ryan Jesenik has been promoted to President, Insurance. In his expanded role, Jesenik will retain his responsibilities as COO while also leading growth strategy, ensuring daily operations align seamlessly with the company’s long-term goals.

During Jesenik’s tenure as COO, Orion180 has been named to the Inc. 5000 fastest-growing private companies list for two consecutive years, and he helped grow the company to $263M in in-force premium. He also supported the company’s homeowners, FLEX, and private residential flood insurance product launches, and the release of the innovative MY180 app allowing agents to seamlessly create new quotes and manage their book of business.

“Ryan has been instrumental in helping Orion180 become one of the fastest growing home insurance companies in the U.S.,” said Gregg. “I look forward to our continued work together, advancing our vision of offering consumers and agents greater choice and unmatched flexibility to meet their everchanging needs.”

About Orion180

Orion180 is a customer-focused, technology-driven insurance brand that combines proprietary technology, real-time data, and straightforward underwriting practices to provide a seamless and premier insurance experience. Orion180 operates through Orion180 Insurance Co., a surplus lines insurance company serving Alabama, Georgia, Mississippi, North Carolina, South Carolina, Texas, Colorado (Flood only), Tennessee (Flood only), Illinois (Flood only) and Arizona, and Orion180 Select Insurance Co., an admitted insurance company offering coverage in Alabama, Arizona, Georgia, Indiana, Mississippi, North Carolina, and Ohio. With its proprietary MY180 platform and third-party integrations, Orion180 offers unmatched efficiency and innovation, fulfilling its vision of becoming the global leader in insurance solutions while maintaining its mission to deliver superior customer experiences and a comprehensive suite of products. Connect with Orion180 on X , LinkedIn , Facebook , Instagram , and YouTube . For more information, visit www.Orion180.com .

