Carahsoft Named Americas Distribution Partner and Global Partner Award in Ivanti’s 2024 Partner of the Year Awards

RESTON, Va., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Ivanti , the software company that breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive, recognized Carahsoft Technology Corp. , The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider®, as a recipient of the Americas Distribution Partner award and the Global Partner of the Year award during Ivanti’s 2024 Partner of the Year Awards program. These awards celebrate Ivanti's top-performing partners, recognizing their significant positive impact and outstanding results through their partnership in 2024.

"Congratulations to all of our exceptional partners who have been honored in this year's Partner of the Year Awards,” said Michelle Hodges, SVP of Global Channel and Alliances at Ivanti. “Their outstanding performance and dedication have significantly contributed to our shared achievements and in driving our mission forward – ensuring the success of our customers. Ivanti remains dedicated to initiatives that accelerate partner excellence, ensuring our partners have the support and resources they need to thrive. We are incredibly grateful for their unwavering commitment and collaborative spirit in our partnership, and we look forward to continuing this journey of growth and success alongside our esteemed partners.”

The Partner of the Year Awards recognize partners across various categories and three regions — each honoring significant achievements by Ivanti partners in their respective fields. Award recipients were selected based on a detailed annual analysis and rankings, ensuring a fair process that accurately reflects each partner's contributions and impact.

“We are pleased to receive both Ivanti’s 2024 Americas Distribution Partner award and Global Partner of the Year award,” said Evan Slack, Director of Sales for the Ivanti Distribution Team at Carahsoft. “Carahsoft and its reseller partners are dedicated to providing advanced cybersecurity solutions to the Public Sector. We look forward to continuing to grow this partnership.”

Award recipients were announced at Ivanti’s Partner Kick-Off event on February 19, 2025.

Ivanti’s solutions are available through Carahsoft’s GSA Schedule No. 47QSWA18D008F, SEWP V contracts NNG15SC03B and NNG15SC27B, ITES-SW2 Contract W52P1J-20-D-0042, NASPO ValuePoint Master Agreement #AR2472, OMNIA Partners Contract #R191902, E&I Contract #EI00063~2021MA and The Quilt Master Service Agreement Number MSA05012019-F. For more information, contact the Carahsoft Team at 703-871-8585 or Ivanti@carahsoft.com .

Carahsoft Technology Corp. is The Trusted Government IT Solutions Provider, supporting Public Sector organizations across Federal, State and Local Government agencies and Education and Healthcare markets. As the Master Government Aggregator® for our vendor partners, we deliver solutions for Cybersecurity, MultiCloud, DevSecOps, Artificial Intelligence, Customer Experience and Engagement, Open Source and more. Working with resellers, systems integrators and consultants, our sales and marketing teams provide industry leading IT products, services and training through hundreds of contract vehicles. Visit us at www.carahsoft.com .



Ivanti breaks down barriers between IT and security so that Everywhere Work can thrive. Ivanti has created the first purpose-built technology platform for CIOs and CISOs – giving IT and security teams comprehensive software solutions that scale with their organizations’ needs to enable, secure and elevate employees' experiences. The Ivanti platform is powered by Ivanti Neurons - a cloud-scale, intelligent hyperautomation layer that enables proactive healing, user-friendly security across the organization, and provides an employee experience that delights users. Over 40,000 customers, including 85 of the Fortune 100, have chosen Ivanti to meet challenges head-on with its end-to-end solutions. At Ivanti, we strive to create an environment where all perspectives are heard, respected and valued and are committed to a more sustainable future for our customers, partners, employees and the planet. For more information, visit www.ivanti.com and follow @GoIvanti.

