Two AdTech Industry Experts Join Compliant’s Board of Advisors as Data Compliance Gains Industry Traction

NEW YORK, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Compliant , the technology brands rely on for data compliance1, has appointed Rémi Lemonnier, co-founder and president of Scibids , and industry veteran, Eric Picard, two prominent figures in the advertising technology industry, to its advisory board. This move coincides with Compliant’s rapid growth and underscores the shift that is taking place in the industry among all stakeholders to adopt new data compliance solutions to sustain addressability, attribution and media quality.



Compliant has experienced significant growth doubling clients and revenue in the last year, increasing brand website audits by 50%, and a 250% increase in data compliance impressions measured. Its integration with multiple adtech companies further highlights the company's success, streamlining implementation similar to brand safety or viewability measures.

Picard is a passionate product and technology leader with more than 20 years of experience in advertising technology. He has a proven track record of building and leading teams at renowned public corporations like Microsoft, Pandora, and SiriusXM and growth-stage companies like Bark, Yieldmo, and MediaMath. Picard's extensive contributions to the field include serving on the executive committee of the board of the IAB Tech Lab, authoring several industry standards, and holding numerous patents. He has also written hundreds of articles on digital advertising, media, and privacy and founded four startups, with two successful exits.

Lemonnier, co-founder and former president of Scibids, a French AI firm specializing in digital marketing, is a recognized leader in ad tech innovation. As a successful entrepreneur and CEO, he played a pivotal role in building Scibids into a global company with 12 international offices and a successful exit. With a Ph.D. in artificial intelligence applied to real-time bidding, he is a leading expert in AI-driven decision-making for digital advertising, specializing in scaling AI-powered businesses and driving innovation to benefit advertisers without using personal data.

“Rémi and Eric's contributions will be essential in shaping a more measurable advertising ecosystem – especially in light of the increasing importance of data compliance and the need for ethical AI use in addressing the issue of 'junk data' on the internet,” said Jamie Barnard, CEO of Compliant.

Lemonnier and Picard join Compliant’s team of industry experts that includes former and current advertising, digital marketing, and privacy leaders and industry executives from companies including Unilever, Facebook, P&G, Verizon, Dentsu, IBM, and Adobe, among others.

About Compliant

Compliant is a leading provider of data compliance solutions for digital marketing, offering data, actionable insights and proprietary tools to brands, agencies and publishers. The company assesses data integrity across owned and paid media, delivering benchmarks by market, category, and brand. By prioritizing quality media and real audiences, Compliant helps advertisers reduce waste, avoid risk, and deliver greater performance. Data compliance is quickly becoming a media standard, and Compliant is leading the charge with data integrity for digital advertising. Led by industry veterans Elliot Bell (formerly of Facebook), Magid Souhami (formerly of P&G), and Jamie Barnard (formerly of Unilever), the founding team offers expertise in privacy, digital governance, and compliance technology. Compliant is a strategic partner of the World Federation of Advertisers (WFA) and works closely with the Association of National Advertisers (ANA). Learn more at www.compliant.global .

1 Data compliance refers to brands' legal, regulatory, and ethical responsibilities when using consumer data for marketing and advertising, including processing personally identifiable information (PII) in line with applicable laws and industry best practices.