Edmunds Approved as a Turnkey Certified Provider for General Motors IMR Funds

Santa Monica, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Edmunds, a leading advertising solutions provider for dealers and automakers, today announced that its trade tools (Edmunds Trade-In Tool and Edmunds Instant Cash Offer) have been certified as In-Market Retail (IMR) Turnkey Products for General Motors[1]. This certification empowers GM dealerships across the nation to take advantage of Edmunds’ simple, fast and accurate trade tools to support lead generation and supercharge their marketing strategies — all while providing opportunities to extend their advertising budgets.

“This collaboration paves the way for unparalleled opportunities for GM dealers and Edmunds,” said Katti Ehoff Fields, Edmunds’ vice president of dealer operations. “We’re delighted to connect more GM dealers to the millions of motivated in-market shoppers that visit our website every month and showcase how Edmunds’ trade tools can help turn those connections into vehicle acquisition leads.”

“Working with GM as an approved IMR Turnkey vendor is an exciting milestone,” said Scott Fanelli, Edmunds’ senior vice president of sales. “With IMR Turnkey enabling access to Edmunds’ trade tools, we’re thrilled to give GM dealers more opportunities to acquire vehicles, optimize their digital marketing dollars, and deliver a seamless experience on their website.”

More information on the Edmunds Trade-in Tool and Edmunds Instant Cash Offer, along with approved certifications for both tools, can be found on the Edmunds Dealer Center.

[1] Edmunds’ trade tools have been certified by General Motors as of February 1, 2025