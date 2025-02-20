AS Pro Kapital Grupp obtains approval in the written procedure for its senior secured bonds 2020/2028

On 3 February 2025, AS Pro Kapital Grupp (hereinafter referred to as the Company) announced that it had instructed Nordic Trustee & Agency AB (publ) (hereinafter referred to as the Agent) to initiate a written procedure under the Company’s outstanding bonds listed on Nasdaq Stockholm to request the approval of certain amendments of the terms and conditions. The bondholders have voted in favour of the request.

As further described in the notice of written procedure published on the Company’s web page, the Company requested the approval from holders of its maximum EUR 28,500,000 senior secured callable fixed rate bonds 2020/2028 with ISIN SE0013801172 (hereinafter referred to as the Bonds) to make certain amendments to the terms and conditions for the Bonds (hereinafter referred to as the Request).

The last time and day of voting in the written procedure was 15:00 CET on 20 February 2025. The Company hereby announces that sufficient number of votes was obtained in order to form quorum and that requisite majority of the holders of Bonds voted in favour of the Request. The amended terms and conditions for the Bonds will be made available on the Company’s web page.

Gernandt & Danielsson Advokatbyrå has acted as legal advisor in relation to the written procedure.

