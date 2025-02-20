Eyewear Market Size Projected to Hit USD 368.45 Billion by 2032, Growing at 7.65% CAGR – SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- According to SNS Insider, The Eyewear Market size was valued at USD 189.93 billion in 2023 and is projected to reach USD 368.45 billion by 2032, growing at a substantial CAGR of 7.65% during the forecast period from 2024 to 2032. This growth is mainly driven by the increasing adoption of prescription eyewear, advancements in fashionable and functional sunglasses, and the rising demand for eyewear products across various demographics.





Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Eyewear Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 189.93 billion Market Size by 2032 US$ 368.45 billion CAGR CAGR of 7.65% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America) Key Growth Drivers Rising Demand for Vision Correction and Fashionable Eyewear Fuels Market Expansion.

Market Segmentation Insights

By Product, Prescription (RX) glasses accounted for more than 70.4% of the eyewear market revenue in 2023.

As demand for corrective lenses keeps growing all over the world, this market is likely to continue its leadership role. With rising awareness about eye care and an increasing number of individuals in need of vision correction as a result of aging populations and digital screen usage on the rise, this sector is likely to continue its growth. Prescription glasses are also changing with fashion-oriented styles and improved lens technologies, enhancing comfort and looks and making them more appealing to a wider audience.

Although prescription glasses dominate the market, sunglasses are anticipated to grow the most in the future. The trend is driven by growing concern about the necessity to protect eyes against UV radiation and the expanding use of sunglasses as a fashion product. With consumers increasingly valuing more stylish and technologically improved eyewear products, the market for superior, designer sunglasses will significantly increase. Moreover, the growth in the global outdoor activities market, such as sports and leisure, is also likely to boost the demand for sunglasses.

By Distribution Channel, in 2023, the Brick & Mortar distribution channel captured the largest revenue share in the eyewear market.

Physical shops offer customers a chance to experience eyewear by trying it out, getting it fitted personally, and engaging with specialists, and this has kept them on top. The expansion of omnichannel shopping, such as internet consultations and shop pick-ups, has, however, assisted in keeping the brick-and-mortar store relevant. This channel remains important in markets where product experience and personal service are paramount.

E-commerce has been growing fast in the eyewear market and will also be the fastest-growing channel of distribution between 2024 and 2032. Convenience, competitive prices, and accessibility to see an extensive range of eyewear from home are the benefits of online shopping. As virtual try-on technology advances and more consumers feel at ease with buying online, e-commerce sites are well poised to take a greater pie of the eyewear market, especially among youth and digitally savvy age groups.

By End-Use, the female segment led the eyewear market in 2023, accounting for the largest share of revenue.

Eyewear is frequently regarded as both a fashion and functional accessory, with women seeking both style and comfort when choosing their eyewear. The increasing popularity of fashion trends, along with the proliferation of eyewear collections created especially for women, continues to fuel demand for eyewear in this category.

The children's segment is predicted to have the highest growth rate from 2024 to 2032. Growing awareness about children's vision health, in addition to expanding screen time and the necessity of vision correction from an early age, is compelling the demand for children's eyewear products. Companies are turning their attention towards creating eyewear that is resistant, comfortable, and fashionable and meets the individual requirements of young consumers.

Key Eyewear Market Segments

By Product

Contact Lenses Premium Contact Lenses Mass Contact Lenses

Prescription (RX) Glasses Prescription Glasses, by Frame Prescription Glasses, by Lens

Sunglasses Sunglasses, by Frame Sunglasses, by Lens



By Distribution Channel

E-Commerce

Brick & Mortar

By End-Use

Male

Female

Unisex

Kids

Regional Analysis: North America Leading, Asia Pacific Growing Rapidly

North America held the eyewear market top position in 2023, predominantly because of its established healthcare base and strong uptake of eyewear products. The strong presence of dominant eyewear brands and increased eye health awareness further bolster the market's leadership. Moreover, the increased popularity of fashionable eyewear designs and advancements in lens technology support the growth in the market steadily.

Meanwhile, the Asia Pacific market is experiencing the fastest growth in the eyewear market. China and India are growing with rapid urbanization, increasing disposable income, and rising awareness of the health of the eyes, leading to demand for prescription eyewear as well as fashionwear. The rising incidence of myopia and the expanding role of e-commerce in the countries are also propelling the fast growth in the eyewear market in the region.





