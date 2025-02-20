Marc Bircham and Tamer Hassan Lead the Charge for Sports.com at the Prestigious Soccerex Kickoff in Cairo, Egypt

FORTH WORTH, Texas, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Sports.com, a leading global sports media and technology platform owned by Lottery.com Inc. (Nasdaq: LTRY, LTRYW) (“Lottery.com” or the “Company”), a leading technology company in digital lottery, recently announced a multi-year partnership with Soccerex becoming its official title sponsor for the next 24 months. Sports.com will support six major Soccerex events worldwide, including marquee stops in Cairo, Amsterdam and Miami in 2025.

The first event under this new partnership kicks off February 23 in Cairo, Egypt, launching a dynamic series of global soccer business and networking events. These events bring together industry leaders, clubs and players to shape the future of the sport.

Leading the charge for Sports.com at this prestigious Soccerex kickoff will be Marc Bircham, the former QPR and Millwall star, who now serves as the Director and Head of Football Acquisition at Sports.com. Bircham will be joined by Tamer Hassan, the internationally acclaimed Hollywood actor and Director at Lottery.com, best known for his standout performances in The Football Factory and The Business.

As part of their appearance at Soccerex MENA in Cairo, Marc Bircham and Tamer Hassan will host an exclusive Q&A session at the Soccerex Sports Expo on Sunday, February 23, offering attendees the opportunity to hear insights on the global soccer industry, their personal experiences in sports and entertainment, and the future vision of Sports.com’s involvement in the game.

Following the 2025 kickoff event in Cairo, Egypt, Soccerex will host their next event in Amsterdam in May 2025 which will take place at the iconic Johan Cruyff Arena, one of Europe’s most renowned soccer stadiums. During the Amsterdam and Miami events, Sports.com will host a number of private events, featuring international soccer coaches and managers from the Premier League. Additionally, special guests from other sports around the world will be in attendance, with a particular focus on motorsports.

The Miami event is scheduled for November 2025 and will be held at the prestigious Hard Rock Hotel Resort in Fort Lauderdale, promising a world-class experience that blends elite soccer networking with luxury hospitality.

Marc Bircham, Director of Sports.com and Head of Football Acquisitions, commented:

“I am incredibly excited to represent Sports.com at Soccerex and be part of this global journey. Soccerex is known for bringing together some of the biggest names and brightest minds in the football world, and I am looking forward to sharing my own experiences, both on and off the pitch. The lineup of events we have planned, especially with the incredible settings in Amsterdam and South Florida will provide unmatched opportunities for meaningful conversations about the future of the game. Sports.com is here to make a lasting impact and this partnership is only the beginning.”

Tamer Hassan, Director at Lottery.com and Acclaimed Actor, said:

“Soccer has always been a passion of mine, and to be part of Soccerex representing Sports.com is a real privilege. The beautiful game connects people from all walks of life, and Soccerex is the perfect platform to bring those connections to the forefront. With Sports.com, we are committed to creating unique opportunities that unite sports, entertainment and technology. From Cairo to Amsterdam and Miami, I am looking forward to the incredible journey ahead and the impact we are set to make.”

About Sports.com

Sports.com is a premier digital sports platform dedicated to delivering cutting-edge content, fan engagement and technological innovation in the sports industry. With a commitment to growing the global soccer ecosystem, Sports.com partners with leading organizations and influencers to create unparalleled experiences for fans and professionals alike.

