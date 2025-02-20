Spark Biomedical Partners With Air Force To Launch Trial Testing Innovative Solution to Motion Sickness and Spatial Disorientation

Dallas, TX, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Spark Biomedical , a global leader in wearable neurostimulation technology, announces an innovative study to explore the effectiveness of transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation (tAN®) in reducing spatial disorientation and motion sickness among military personnel. Funded by a $480,000 Defense Health Agency RESTORAL grant and led by the Air Force's 59th Medical Wing , this research aims to address military spatial disorientation and motion sickness, which have resulted in the loss of over one hundred U.S. Air Force members and $2.3 billion in revenue from 1993 to 2013.

The Problem with Motion Sickness and Spatial Disorientation

No amount of rigorous military training can fully prevent motion sickness or spatial disorientation, where the brain can't determine its position relative to its surroundings. This can lead to potentially fatal errors. Current Department of Defense methods to manage motion sickness and spatial disorientation aren't combat-appropriate due to the potential sedative effects caused by the pharmacological treatments used.



How Transcutaneous Auricular Neurostimulation (tAN®) Can Help

To address these challenges, Spark Biomedical will test the effects of transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation therapy to verify its impact on reducing symptoms of motion sickness and spatial disorientation. Spark's premier tAN platform, Sparrow Ascent , is already FDA-cleared for the treatment of opioid withdrawal symptoms.



By delivering mild electrical signals through the skin on and around the ear to target the vagus and trigeminal nerves, transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation is predicted to be able to correct the sensory "mismatch" responsible for motion sickness and spatial disorientation, improving pilot safety and decision-making and avoiding the drawbacks of standard treatments.



"Spark is committed to expanding the reach of tAN therapy to improve outcomes for military service members," said Dr. Melanie McWade, Ph.D., Spark Biomedical's Senior Director of Clinical Operations. "Our wearable technology has the advantage of being non-invasive and non-sedating, making it an attractive option for DoD personnel operating in dynamic environments. This study will be the first randomized controlled clinical trial assessing the use of tAN therapy to reduce the impact of motion sickness and spatial disorientation. The results of this trial will propel the technology closer to filling a critical gap where there are currently few options."



Lieutenant Colonel Isaac D. Erbele, M.D., the principal investigator from the Otolaryngology Department at Brooke Army Medical Center, emphasizes, "We're excited to test out this device. If this study is successful, and the device reduces motion sickness and spatial disorientation, we have a real opportunity to improve warfighter performance when our soldiers, airmen, and sailors find themselves in challenging environments."



The study, set to take place at Joint Base San Antonio—Randolph over the next year, involves 36 patients who will undergo either active or sham transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation before going through a simulation of real-world conditions that induce motion sickness and spatial disorientation. Participants will then be tasked to complete a series of challenges to test their cognitive state.



At the end of the study, if the results yield a decrease in motion sickness and spatial disorientation symptoms, the use of transcutaneous auricular neurostimulation would elevate the efficacy of military personnel. Enrollment is currently open.



About The 59th Medical Wing

The 59th Medical Wing is the Air Force's premier health care, medical education and research, and readiness wing. The wing's vision is "Exemplary Care, Global Response." Our mission is developing warrior medics through patient-centered care, and we are dedicated to exemplary patient-centered health care with a clear focus on patient safety, ready access, and customer service. With various treatment facilities, the 59th MDW provides a full spectrum of healthcare services to more than 255,000 beneficiaries in the Defense Health Agency, San Antonio Military Health System.



About Spark Biomedical

Spark Biomedical, Inc. Is a leading U.S.-based medical device developer committed to unlocking the potential of bioelectronic medicine and bringing to market novel wearable neurostimulation treatment options in behavioral health, women's health, hemostasis, pediatrics, and chronic pain. Spark leverages its neuroscience and engineering expertise to empower healthcare providers and researchers with innovative, evidence-based tools designed to address complex care situations that exceed the capabilities of existing treatment options. Spark has received funding from federal institutions, such as the NIH and DoD, and continues to partner with private and academic institutions. Spark Biomedical is empowering a better way forward for the future of patient care and medical technology. For more information, visit sparkbiomedical.com.

For more information about this partnership and its impact, please contact Udim Obot at udim.obot@sparkbiomedical.com.

###