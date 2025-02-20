Kajeet Launches Pilot of Kajeet Transit™

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kajeet, a leader in managed IoT connectivity solutions, has launched Kajeet Transit™, a rider engagement solution designed to enhance public transit experiences through secure rider Wi-Fi, digital signage, and targeted advertising opportunities. In collaboration with Long Beach Transit, the pilot program debuted across 25 buses in January 2025, delivering a new level of convenience, communication, and connectivity for passengers.

Since the launch last month, over 2000 unique riders have logged into the system, demonstrating the solution’s ability to engage transit users effectively. Kajeet Transit empowers transit agencies with:

Rider Wi-Fi with Captive Portal – A secure, branded internet access point for passengers.

– A secure, branded internet access point for passengers. Passenger Information Display System – Dynamic visual communication channels for route-specific service updates, public announcements, and advertising.

Dynamic visual communication channels for route-specific service updates, public announcements, and advertising. Kajeet-Enabled Cellular Router – Secure, managed connectivity powered by Sentinel™, ensuring reliable performance.



Beyond enhancing the rider experience, the solution drives revenue opportunities for transit agencies by enabling local and national advertising through Kajeet’s integrated advertising platform. The captive portal also supports direct rider engagement, allowing transit agencies to build active databases for ongoing communication.

"Public transit is evolving, and riders expect seamless connectivity," said Scott Langley, VP of Enterprise Sales at Kajeet. "With Kajeet Transit, we’re providing a turnkey platform that enhances both the rider experience and the transit agency’s ability to communicate effectively. The success of this pilot with Long Beach Transit underscores the impact of smart transit solutions."

Long Beach Transit is at the forefront of enhancing public transit through technology, leveraging the solution to improve communication with riders.

According to Mike Gold, Executive Director/VP, Customer Relations and Communications at Long Beach Transit, “Kajeet and Long Beach Transit are collaborating to enhance the customer experience onboard our buses. The Kajeet Transit solution offers seamless connectivity for all customers, giving them another reason to ride the bus! The early results of the pilot show strong adoption and I am excited to expand the program.”

As transit agencies nationwide seek innovative solutions to increase ridership and improve services, Kajeet’s technology provides a scalable, secure, and cost-effective way to modernize public transportation.

