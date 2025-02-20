Del Taco Is Making Waves with Jumbo Shrimp and Lent-Friendly Seafood Offerings

LAKE FOREST, Calif., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Jumbo Shrimp is making its highly anticipated return to Del Taco’s menu, joining the classic Beer Battered Fish Taco. While many stick to basic fish sandwiches and bite-sized popcorn shrimp, Del Taco is raising the bar in the quick-service space with bold, flavorful seafood options.

This fan-favorite seafood lineup will be available for a limited time from Feb. 20 through April 23:

Jumbo Shrimp Tacos: 2 tacos featuring crispy, seasoned Jumbo Shrimp, topped with savory secret sauce, crunchy shredded cabbage and fresh pico de gallo, all wrapped in warm flour tortillas. Served with two fresh-cut lime wedges for the perfect citrus kick. Get 2 for just $6. Available for a limited time!



Jumbo Shrimp Burrito: Crispy, seasoned Jumbo Shrimp paired with cilantro lime rice, crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce and fresh pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm flour tortilla. Available for a limited time!



Beer-Battered Fish Taco: Wild-caught Alaska Pollock fillet in a crispy beer batter made with Stone® Buenaveza Salt & Lime Lager topped with crunchy shredded cabbage, savory secret sauce, fresh pico de gallo, wrapped in a warm corn tortilla and served with a fresh-cut lime wedge. Get 3 for just $7 for a limited time!



Created with craveability and affordability in mind, Del Taco’s latest seafood lineup delivers premium-quality seafood at a great price.

“Seafood lovers deserve more than the standard fast-food fish options, which is why we’re bringing Jumbo-sized flavor to the menu,” said Tom Rose, President of Del Taco. “Bringing back our Jumbo Shrimp and offering our wild-caught Beer-Battered Fish at new unbeatable prices, our guests know they can get the bold taste and quality ingredients they crave. The perfect combo for the Lent season.”

Taking value to the next level, Del Taco is celebrating Fish Fry-days by offering guests $2 off a Fish Taco Meal every Friday starting Friday, 2/21, through Friday, 4/18. Anyone can redeem this digital-exclusive offer by ordering online or through the Del Taco app—just add any size “Fish Friday Meal Deal” to the cart to apply the discount.

By popular demand, Dragon Fruit Blueberry Poppers are here to stay for a little while longer, bringing a burst of real fruit flavor to three refreshing beverages:



NEW Dragon Fruit Blueberry Sprite® Poppers: This treat has blueberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real dragon fruit pieces and refreshing Sprite® over ice. Available for a limited time only.



NEW Dragon Fruit Blueberry Lemonade Poppers: This treat has blueberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real dragon fruit pieces and refreshing Minute Maid® Zero Sugar Lemonade over ice. Available for a limited time only.



NEW Dragon Fruit Blueberry Shake Poppers: This poppin' treat has blueberry fruit flavored popping boba pearls mixed with real dragon fruit pieces served in our vanilla shake. Available for a limited time only.

For more information on the latest seafood offerings and beverages, and to find your nearest Del Taco location, visit deltaco.com.

About Del Taco

Voted Best Fast Food Restaurant in USA Today's 2024 10 Best Reader's Choice Awards , Del Taco offers a unique variety of both Mexican and American favorites such as burritos and fries, prepared fresh in every restaurant's working kitchen with the value and convenience of a drive-thru. Del Taco's menu items taste better because they are made with real, quality ingredients like freshly grilled chicken and carne asada steak, fresh house-made guacamole, fresh house-grated cheddar cheese, slow-cooked beans made from scratch, and signature creamy Queso Blanco.

Founded in 1964, Del Taco now serves more than three million guests each week at its nearly 600 restaurants across 17 states. Del Taco’s commitment to providing guests with real food at a real value for their money originates from cooking, chopping, shredding and grilling menu items from scratch. For more information, visit deltaco.com .