Specialty Enzymes Market to Expand at 7.5% CAGR, Reaching USD 10.7 Billion by 2032 | SNS Insider

Austin, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The SNS Insider report indicates that, “The Specialty Enzymes Market Size was valued at USD 5.6 Billion in 2023 and is expected to reach USD 10.7 Billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.5% over the forecast period of 2024-2032.”

The Specialty Enzymes Market is growing rapidly owing to increasing applications in food, beverages, and pharmaceuticals. Advancements in science and increasing consumer knowledge of the benefits of health are key driving factors. According to the European Food Safety Authority (EFSA), enzymes play an important role in improving the quality and nutrition of food. In the year 2023, Novozymes recorded considerable growth in its Specialty Enzymes division due to the loosely rigid demand in food and pharmaceutical sectors, along with innovations in enzyme-based drug formulations.





Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 USD 5.6 Billion Market Size by 2032 USD 10.7 Billion CAGR CAGR of 7.5% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Report Scope & Coverage Market Size, Segments Analysis, Competitive Landscape, Regional Analysis, DROC & SWOT Analysis, Forecast Outlook Key Segments • By Source (Plants, Animals, Microorganisms),

• By Product (Carbohydrase, Proteases, Lipases, Polymerases & Nucleases, Other),

• By Application (Pharmaceutical, Research & Biotechnology, Diagnostics, Biocatalyst) Key Drivers • Rising Demand for Natural and Organic Products.

• Rising demand in pharmaceuticals and biotechnology drives the market growth.

By Source: Microorganisms dominated the specialty enzymes market, accounting for approximately 72% in 2023.

Microbial enzymes are effective biological catalysts that find applications in different fields including pharmaceuticals, food processing, and biotechnology, and are known to be stable at varying temperatures and pH. The increased demand for sustainable and environmentally friendly solutions has propelled the attractiveness of microbial enzymes as natural substitutes for synthetic chemicals. In addition, the advances in biotechnology have resulted in the identification and synthesis of relatively efficient microbial enzymes, which broadens their applications and makes them an essential part of industrial advances.

By Product, the Carbohydrases segment dominated the specialty enzymes market with a 38% market share in 2023.

This is due to the increasing demand for digestive enzymes and dietary supplements. Enzymes were first used for industrial applications but some factors remained a challenge that could be improved by shouting R&D like enzyme stability, specificity, and fermentation processes in the research and biotechnology, which increase the use of specialty enzymes by their outputs. Growth in those segments is driven by the important role of polymerases and nucleases consumption in molecular biology, especially in recombinant DNA and PCR applications. These enzymes are high in demand due to increasing cancer prevalence, thus driving the market.

By Application, the Pharmaceutical segment dominated the specialty enzymes market share with over 42.6% market revenue in 2023,

The dominance is driven by the enzymological research projects concentrated in the U.S. The spirit of innovation has resulted in significant investments by biopharmaceutical corporations and research institutes in enzyme-based answers. Specialty enzymes are being used as non-synthetic and more efficient modifiers of chemical activity under stringent regulatory standards in the region. Partnership with Cargill to produce food-growing enzymes in 2022. Additionally, the well-developed network of infrastructure and technology in North America makes it one of the dominating regions for the specialty enzymes market.

North America accounted for approximately 43% of the Specialty Enzymes Market in 2023,

The dominance is being led by advanced biotechnology and pharmaceutical industries. In addition, the strict regulatory standards in the region from the FDA and USDA advocate enzymes as safer than chemicals. Rising demand for organic products complements the migration toward specialty enzymes. Robust industrial supply chain and modernization efforts in the United States have also supported market growth. In 2022, Novozymes entered into a partnership with Cargill to enhance the food production process through new innovative enzyme solutions.

Recent Highlights

October 2024: South Korean biopharma is currently developing with a focus on enzyme therapies and global expansion. Local companies are making strides in research and development and regulatory approvals to carve a place for themselves in international markets.

July 2024: Amano Enzyme USA has initiated its 29,827-sf expansion in Elgin, IL, to increase its manufacturing and distribution capacity for North and South America. The project is expected to conclude by 2025 and will support the ever-expanding demand for specialty enzymes in the food industry.

