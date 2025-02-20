Stingray Advertising: Leading the Future of In-Store Audio Advertising in Canada

MONTREAL, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), an industry leader in music and video content distribution, business services, and advertising solutions, proudly highlights Stingray Advertising's role in the evolution of in-store audio advertising in Canada. This achievement is showcased in Harmonizing Retail Media: The 2025 In-Store Audio Playbook by IAB Canada and Leger. The research shows how retail media is transforming Canada's advertising landscape, with the sector projected to reach $3.8 billion by 2025.

Retail environments provide extensive reach, with 97% of Canadians visiting stores monthly and 84% doing so weekly. According to IAB’s Retail Media Landscape (2024) report conducted by Leger, 57% of participants acknowledged being influenced by in-store advertising, highlighting its significance as a key touchpoint. Separate brand lift studies (2022-2024) conducted by Leger on behalf of Stingray, demonstrate that audio ads are particularly effective, with 58% of shoppers who recall hearing an in-store audio ad making a purchase, and 60% considering the product for future purchases.

Additionally, the study indicates that non-endemic advertisers also achieve full-funnel impact by driving both foot traffic and online visits as a result of in-store audio advertising. These findings underscore the potential of the in-store environment to engage consumers at critical moments, enhancing the retail experience and delivering results for advertisers by conveying clear messages in purchase-rich environments.

"As the retail media landscape evolves, Stingray Advertising is committed to delivering innovative audio solutions that connect brands with consumers at key moments in their shopping journey," said Ryan Fuss, Senior Vice President of Stingray Advertising. "Our collaboration with IAB Canada and Leger reinforces the power of in-store audio to drive meaningful consumer engagement and measurable results."

"IAB Canada is dedicated to supporting the industry by delivering relevant research and insights to help businesses navigate the evolving digital advertising landscape. Our partnership with Leger and Stingray underscores the growing importance of in-store audio as an effective retail media channel," said Sonia Carreno, President, Interactive Advertising Bureau of Canada. "This study highlights how brands can leverage in-store audio to reach consumers at crucial moments and drive meaningful results."

"In-store audio is a powerful and often underutilized tool for brands looking to engage consumers at the point of purchase. By integrating in-store audio into the retail ecosystem, brands can influence decision-making in real time, drive conversion, and create lasting brand impact," said Nikki Stone, Chief Commerce Officer, GroupM Canada.

About Stingray

Stingray (TSX: RAY.A; RAY.B), a global music, media, and technology company, is an industry leader in TV broadcasting, streaming, radio, business services, and advertising. Stingray provides an array of music, digital, and advertising services to enterprise brands worldwide, including audio and video channels, over 100 radio stations, subscription video-on-demand content, FAST channels, karaoke products and music apps, and in-car and on-board infotainment content. Stingray Business, a division of Stingray, provides commercial solutions in music, in-store advertising solutions, digital signage, and AI-driven consumer insights and feedback. Stingray Advertising is North America's largest retail audio advertising network, delivering digital audio messaging to more than 30,000 major retail locations. Stingray has close to 1,000 employees worldwide and reaches 540 million consumers in 160 countries. For more information, visit www.stingray.com.