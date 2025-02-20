FBS Analysts Explore AI’s Growing Role in Trading

SINGAPORE, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FBS, a leading global broker, has released an in-depth analysis of how artificial intelligence (AI) is reshaping the trading landscape. The report highlights AI’s growing role in improving efficiency, accuracy, and data-driven decision making.

AI Reshaping Trading Strategies

According to FBS analysts, one of the most significant developments is the rise of AI-powered trading assistants. These tools process large volumes of real-time market data, identifying trends and patterns that may go unnoticed by traders. By leveraging AI-driven insights, traders can optimize their strategies and improve market timing. A 2024 market report shows that traders using AI-powered assistants improved their entry and exit point accuracy by 45% in highly volatile markets.

AI-driven systems also enable real-time sentiment analysis by scanning financial news and social media to evaluate market dynamics. A global survey conducted by TradingTech Insights in 2024 found that 75% of retail traders utilizing AI-assisted analysis increased transaction accuracy by 50%.

The Rise of AI in Algorithmic Trading

FBS analysts note that AI is revolutionizing algorithmic trading by moving beyond traditional rule-based strategies. Unlike conventional automated trading systems, AI models dynamically adjust trading strategies by continuously analyzing historical and live market data. Bloomberg Intelligence estimates that AI-powered systems accounted for 68% of trade flow on major exchanges like NASDAQ and the London Stock Exchange in 2024.

Predictive analytics, another key AI-driven innovation, allows traders to forecast market trends by analyzing price movements, sentiment indicators, and macroeconomic factors. According to a PwC study, hedge funds incorporating AI-driven predictive analytics achieved returns 23% higher than those relying solely on traditional models.

FBS highlights that AI has significantly increased accessibility to advanced trading tools. Between 2020 and 2024, the number of retail traders using AI-powered platforms rose by 120%, enabling individual traders to access sophisticated analytics once reserved for institutional investors.

As AI technology evolves, FBS has recently introduced the FBS AI Assistant, a next-generation tool designed to support traders in making informed decisions. The FBS AI Assistant simplifies complex data, transforming complicated chart patterns into clear, easy-to-read reports. By leveraging AI-driven insights, traders can validate their strategies, minimize human error, and make informed decisions faster.

