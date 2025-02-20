HondaJet Echelon Program Passes Key Milestones on the Way to First Flight

GREENSBORO, N.C., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Honda Aircraft Company officially began production of the first HondaJet Echelon test unit with the start of assembly of the aircraft’s wing structure in Greensboro, North Carolina. The HondaJet Echelon, planned to achieve first flight in 2026, will feature a larger cabin with increased passenger capacity and range over previous HondaJet models, bringing the award-winning design features of the HondaJet to a new segment of the aviation market.

Honda Aircraft Company’s production department began introducing specialized assembly lines early in 2024, with tooling installation completed at the end of the year. With work on the first major subassembly of the HondaJet Echelon underway, the program has entered its next development phase. The company is producing test articles to facilitate the maturation of the design in support of aircraft certification.

In January 2025, the Honda Aircraft Company Advanced Systems Integration Test Facility (ASITF) held a ceremony to celebrate the completion of the HondaJet Echelon development simulator, which now serves several functions, including a vehicle for system development testing. The development simulator uses data from wind tunnel models of the HondaJet Echelon and real aircraft hardware to predict aircraft performance in operational conditions, allowing engineers to evaluate key aircraft systems prior to the test aircraft taking flight.





“We are very excited to see the HondaJet Echelon program gaining momentum,” said Honda Aircraft Company Senior Vice President and Chief Commercial Officer Amod Kelkar. “We are proud of the achievements we have made in the last several months, and it is just the beginning. We have a series of additional targets to hit in the coming months, each of which will bring us closer to the actual first flight next year. Market interest in the HondaJet Echelon grows, with almost 500 letters of intent signed to date, and numbers increasing every month.”

The HondaJet Echelon is planned to become the first light jet with a range capable of nonstop transcontinental flight across the United States, offering 40% better fuel efficiency than some midsize jets. The new aircraft will introduce product features previously unseen in the HondaJet line, while still building on the high performance and operational efficiency of the original HondaJet.

About Honda Aircraft Company

Honda Aircraft Company is a wholly owned subsidiary of American Honda Motor Co., Inc. responsible for the research, development, sales, marketing, customer service, and manufacture of the innovative HondaJet Elite II. Founded in 2006, Honda Aircraft's world headquarters is located in North Carolina. In 2023, the company announced plans to develop and produce its newest 11-occupant aircraft, the HondaJet Echelon, which will be offered alongside the HondaJet Elite II. Cumulative HondaJet deliveries surpassed 250 planes globally in 2024. The challenging spirit upon which Mr. Soichiro Honda founded Honda Motor Co., Ltd. is alive today as Honda Aircraft advances the global Honda brand slogan “The Power of Dreams: How We Move You.”

