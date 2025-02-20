COACH KENNY DILLINGHAM ANNOUNCED AS OFFICIAL RACE STARTER FOR 21st ANNUAL PAT'S RUN

Chicago, IL, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The Pat Tillman Foundation is proud to announce Coach Kenny Dillingham, head coach of the Arizona State University football team and 2024 Big 12 Football Coach of the Year, as the official race starter for the 21st Annual Pat's Run, presented by TEKsystems. The 4.2-mile run/walk, which attracts nearly 30,000 participants annually and will take place in person and virtually on April 12, 2025, in Tempe, Arizona, honors Pat Tillman's legacy and supports the Tillman Scholars who embody his values of Scholarship, Humble Leadership, Service, and Impact.

"We are thrilled to have Coach Dillingham serve as the official starter for the 21st Annual Pat's Run," said Dr. Katherine Steele, CEO and 2014 Tillman Scholar. "Coach Dillingham is a natural fit for this role, given his deep connection to both Pat's alma mater and the principles he stood for. His passion for developing student-athletes reflects the values Pat upheld, and we're excited to see him bring that same energy to this iconic event."

In just two seasons as head coach, Coach Dillingham has led the Sun Devils to their first College Football Playoff and their first conference championship since 2007. He has also established the Pat Tillman Leadership Council, a group of players selected by their teammates to honor and carry forward Pat's legacy of leadership. These accomplishments have revitalized the ASU football program and reinforced Coach Dillingham's commitment to shaping the next generation of leaders, both on and off the field.

“I'm fired up to be a part of Pat’s Run!" said Coach Dillingham. "Pat Tillman's selfless spirit and commitment to service are an inspiration to us all. My family, our team and our staff are honored to help kick off this amazing event that brings our community together to celebrate his legacy.”

Coach Dillingham, known for his high-energy personality and passion for developing student-athletes, will bring his signature enthusiasm to the starting line. Joined by his family, he'll help get the crowd pumped up before taking off on the 4.2-mile course himself, alongside some of his coaching staff and players. The Pat Tillman Leadership Council will also serve as the official hype crew for the Kid's Run.

"We're excited to see our community come together for this incredible event," said Coach Dillingham. "It's going to be a special day, and I'm proud to be a part of it."

Pat's Run Details

Race Date: April 12, 2025

April 12, 2025 Location: Tempe, AZ, and virtually across the country

Tempe, AZ, and virtually across the country Adult registrants receive a commemorative sports tech race tee and medal; kids receive a t-shirt and medallion.

Special add-on items, including the Iconic Tee and a Pat's Run hoodie, are available at registration checkout.

NEW THIS YEAR: Tillman Tailgate – The ultimate post-race celebration featuring: Live music on the Main Stage Food Truck Alley with local favorites Expo Marketplace with vendors and more Location: outside the north end of the stadium in Lot 59

– The ultimate post-race celebration featuring: Register today at: www.PatsRun.org

This Year's Theme: Legacy in Every Stride

The 2025 Pat's Run theme, Legacy in Every Stride, pays tribute to three significant eras of Pat's life — his time as a collegiate athlete at Arizona State University, his career with the Arizona Cardinals, and his service as an Army Ranger. Each step participants take furthers Pat's legacy of scholarship, humble leadership, service, and impact while paving the way for the next 20 years of the Pat Tillman Foundation as we continue to empower future leaders.

About the Pat Tillman Foundation

The Pat Tillman Foundation recognizes remarkable active-duty service members, veterans, and military spouses as the next generation of leaders. Through academic scholarships, lifelong leadership development, and a global community of peers and supporters, the foundation empowers these individuals to make a meaningful impact as they transition into their next chapter of service beyond self.

For more information on the Pat Tillman Foundation and the impact of our nearly 1,000 Tillman Scholars, visit pattillmanfoundation.org and support at ptf.org/donate.