Read an Exclusive Behind-the-Curtain Look at Military Leadership In New Memoir From Decorated Career of Air Force Officer “Mr. Targets”

Charleston, SC, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- merica’s involvement in the Vietnam War has been controversial since even before America’s true entrance into the conflict. Although he despised the Vietnam War and our involvement, Colonel William Bertram Hill was most instrumental in its prosecution and thus ending it. Then, he refused to accept a promotion to general and assignment to the Pentagon and elected early retirement.

Now, read his full story.

Starting from humble beginnings, readers will follow the life of Colonel Hill. The narrative’s intimate glimpse into Hill's relationships gives a behind-the-scenes view of interactions with legendary commanders, some of whom held esteemed four-star ranks.

As the Navy Admiral (who commanded PACOM) once said, “[Colonel Hill] is the finest g-damned officer I have ever commanded and the smartest.”

Page by page, explore the interesting chapters of his life and military career in the enthralling memoir Vietnam: Fools In Charge.

Appearing in an upcoming issue of Publishers Weekly, Vietnam: Fools In Charge is available for purchase online at Amazon.com and Barnes and Noble.com.

About the Author:

Colonel William Bertram Hill, author of Vietnam: Fools In Charge, is a retired U.S. Air Force officer with a distinguished 21-year career. Affectionately known as Mr. Targets and referred to as Magical by the Air Force Chief of Staff, Hill's prowess is widely recognized in military circles. His expertise led to instrumental contributions to the prosecution of the Vietnam War, despite his personal aversion to the conflict. Post-retirement, Hill decided to pen down his experiences, offering a unique, inside perspective on a turbulent period in American history. At 90, he provides a well-documented account of his relationships with four-star-level commanders.

