Thor Equities Secures Green Loan for Refinancing of Logistics Assets in Madrid and Barcelona

New York, NY, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Thor Equities Group, a global leader in real estate development, leasing and management, is pleased to announce the successful refinancing of eight logistics assets in Madrid and Barcelona through a €22.5 million green loan with ING, an entity with a solid sector specialization in sustainable financing in Iberia. The loan, which has a term of five years, highlights the company’s continued commitment to sustainability and environmentally responsible real estate investments.

This refinancing will help to further enhance the operational efficiency and long-term value of the logistics portfolio in two of Spain's most dynamic markets. By securing a green loan, Thor Equities can focus on reducing its environmental impact while delivering strong performance for stakeholders.

“We are proud to secure this green loan which will support the continued development and management of our logistics portfolio in Madrid and Barcelona. This marks an important milestone in advancing our commitment to sustainability and strengthens our ongoing strategy of delivering long-term value for our investors, tenants, and communities,” said Chairman and CEO of Thor Equities Group, Joe Sitt.

Thor Equities oversees a diverse portfolio of assets across Spain, including industrial, residential, and retail properties. In late 2024, the company welcomed the opening of a Nike store, one of the world’s leading athletic brands, at its iconic property, 30 Gran Via, in Madrid. Internationally, Thor's industrial portfolio has been particularly active, including the recent sale of an Amazon development in New York and the procurement of a construction loan for a new warehouse project in New York.

###





About Thor Equities:

Thor Equities is a leader in the development, leasing and management of industrial, laboratory, residential, office, hotel and mixed-use assets in premier locations worldwide. The company operates in major cities around the globe and has a property portfolio totaling $20 billion with a development pipeline in excess of 50 million square feet. Thor has a strong presence on three continents and in addition to its US holdings, the company has assets in European gateway cities including London, Paris, Madrid, and Milan, and is the largest developer in Mexico through its Latin American division with a development pipeline of over 20 million square feet. Thor maximizes returns for institutional investors by recognizing a property’s potential, reducing operating expenses, increasing tenant satisfaction, and leveraging market trends to maintain a long-term competitive edge. For more information, visit www.thorequities.com.