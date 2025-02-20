Advancing Threat Detection in 2025: AI, Automation, and the Future of Cybersecurity

Bethesda, MD, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- SANS Institute, the global leader in cybersecurity training and research, in collaboration with Anvilogic, is set to deliver a thought-provoking webcast, "Detection Engineering Research Webcast," on February 25, 2025, at 3:30 PM EST / 20:30 UTC. This exclusive event will unveil key findings from the SANS and Anvilogic Detection Engineering Survey, providing cybersecurity professionals with data-driven insights into the rapidly evolving landscape of threat detection.

As organizations grapple with increasingly sophisticated cyber threats, the webcast will highlight the critical role of adaptive detection strategies in strengthening cybersecurity defenses. Detection engineers, CISOs, security managers, and cybersecurity professionals will gain firsthand knowledge of the latest industry trends, best practices, and the growing role of AI in security operations.

Key Insights from the Survey:

The Human Element Remains Crucial: Despite the rise of automation and AI, skilled professionals continue to play an essential role. Over 70% of respondents identified triage, incident response, and attack mapping as their most valued skills, while data engineering and threat modeling emerged as key areas for development.

AI is Poised to Revolutionize Detection Engineering: Currently, only 45% of organizations leverage AI in their detection workflows, yet 88% anticipate AI will significantly impact their operations within the next three years.

Automation is a Critical Stepping Stone to AI: 63% of organizations are already incorporating automation, with another 30% planning to implement it within the next year. 44% specifically aim to automate the development of detection rules and security data engineering, marking a significant shift towards AI-driven detection.

Top 5 Trends in Detection Engineering:

Behavior-Based Detection Takes the Lead: 67% of organizations now rely on behavior-based detection over traditional signature-based methods. The Rise of Automation: With 63% of organizations using automation and 30% planning adoption, detection workflows are becoming more efficient, freeing security teams to focus on higher-value tasks. Data is King: Effective detection hinges on robust data management, yet only 45% of organizations report adequate access to necessary data feeds. Skills Gap Remains a Hurdle: 41% of organizations struggle to find skilled detection engineers, underscoring the need for investment in training and workforce development. AI's Time is Coming: While current adoption is at 45%, the industry overwhelmingly believes in its future, signaling a transformative shift in cybersecurity operations.

"The SANS 2025 Detection Engineering Survey reveals a cybersecurity landscape at a turning point," said Terrence Williams, Certified Instructor at SANS Institute. "Organizations recognize the critical role of detection engineering in combating sophisticated threats, and they're increasingly looking to AI and automation to enhance their capabilities."

"The industry is rapidly moving beyond signature-based methods. The rise of behavior-based detection truly highlights the need for adaptive, intelligence-driven security," Williams added.

The Detection Engineering Research Webcast is free to attend and open to all cybersecurity professionals with a free SANS portal account. Secure your spot by registering here: https://www.sans.org/webcasts/insights-into-detection-engineering-findings-from-a-sans-and-anvilogic-survey/.