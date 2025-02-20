Alectra Inc. employees unite with compassion to raise $200,000 for United Way’s food security programs

MISSISSAUGA, Ontario, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Alectra employees united to raise a total of $48,000 through regular payroll deductions to support the United Way’s food insecurity programs. Alectra made an additional corporate contribution of approximately $152,000, bringing the total donation amount to $200,000.

“Alectra employees came together with an inspiring spirit of compassion to improve the lives of individuals and families in need,” said Brian Bentz, President and Chief Executive Officer, Alectra Inc. “The funds raised will play a crucial role in addressing food insecurity in our communities, and we’re grateful to continuously support all the impactful programs led by the United Way.”

These funds have been distributed across the United Way catchment area, encompassing the Greater Toronto Area, Halton and Hamilton, Simcoe Muskoka, Wellington Dufferin, and the Niagara region.

"United Way Greater Toronto supports 23 food security programs that strengthen local food systems and build inclusive communities," said Scott Kuipers, Manager, Corporate Donor Relations, United Way. "When you give to United Way, you’re supporting solutions like food production, distribution, and capacity-building programs that meet the immediate and long-term needs of our neighbours."

United Way Greater Toronto’s strategic investments support on-the-ground solutions that have proven to be effective in food distribution, food production, and capacity building. Often, these agencies not only offer immediate access to food, but coordinated and wraparound supports necessary for food security. For example, United Way-funded programs such as Unison Health and Community Centre’s Green Markets project provide affordable fresh produce for at least 800 households in northwest Toronto. These programs not only address immediate food needs but also foster community connections through workshops on healthy eating and waste reduction.

"Without flexible United Way funding there would not have been any way to provide food to hundreds of families in this past year,” said Shobha Adore, Executive Director at Braeburn Neighbourhood Place. “UWGT recognized the importance of finding a way to feed families with a good, fair staffing model and supported us 100 per cent.”

Since 2016, Alectra has been supporting the United Way and has donated over 2 million dollars through its AlectraCARES Community Support Program. To learn more about Alectra’s community support, visit: alectra.com/about-community-support

