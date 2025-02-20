Vow ASA: Secures retrofit contract in cruise

Oslo, 20 February 2025: Vow ASA (OSE: VOW) subsidiary Scanship AS has won a EUR 3.4 million contract to provide equipment for a cruise ship retrofit in Europe.

The equipment will be delivered to the shipyard in the first quarter 2026. The work scope may be extended to include installation of the same equipment. This is being tendered as a separate contract.

“This is a key strategic win as it is our first retrofit project with this customer. We have worked with them on several newbuild projects in the past and know them well. They have signalled a comprehensive retrofit programme which we hope we will be part of,” said Henrik Badin, CEO of Vow ASA.

