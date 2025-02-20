Dental Intelligence Surpasses $1 Billion in Payments Processed, Establishing Leadership in Dental Payment Solutions

Pleasant Grove, UT , Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Dental Intelligence, the leading provider of analytics and patient engagement solutions for dental practices, proudly announces that Dental Intelligence Payments has surpassed $1 billion in payments processed. This milestone, achieved on February 3, 2025, marks a significant achievement in the dental payments industry and underscores the platform’s role in helping dental practices streamline collections, improve cash flow, and enhance the patient payment experience.



Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Launched in January 2023, Dental Intelligence Payments was designed to be a comprehensive, modern payment solution that simplifies the way dental practices collect payments. It provides in-office payment processing, text-to-pay, patient portal payments, automated payment plans, and more—all seamlessly integrated within the Dental Intelligence Engagement platform.

“Our goal has always been to make it easier to be a dental patient and more fulfilling to be a dental professional. This milestone demonstrates the impact we’re having,” said Dan Geraty, CEO of Dental Intelligence. “By providing an intuitive and automated payment solution, we’re not only helping practices collect more, faster, but we’re also improving the financial experience for their patients. Hitting the $1 billion mark is a testament to the trust our customers place in us, and we’re just getting started.”

Since its launch, Dental Intelligence Payments has helped practices collect an average of $46,000 more in their first year while also reducing their average accounts receivable (AR) days by five.

This achievement solidifies Dental Intelligence’s position as a leader in dental payment processing, and the company remains committed to innovating and providing solutions that help practices grow.

For more information about Dental Intelligence Payments, visit www.dentalintel.com.

About Dental Intelligence, Inc.

Dental Intelligence is the only end-to-end practice performance solution in dentistry. They help practices increase production, visits, and collections while decreasing overhead using actionable insights and automation. From Analytics, to Patient Engagement, and even Insurance, Dental Intelligence gives you everything you need to grow faster and Practice Smarter.™

###

Media Contact

Kevin Rach

Dental Intelligence Inc.

2100 W Pleasant Grove Blvd #400, Pleasant Grove, UT 84062

info@dentalintel.com

https://www.dentalintel.com













newsroom: news.38digitalmarket.com