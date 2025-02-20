Bishop Street Underwriters Closes Acquisition of Landmark Underwriting

NEW YORK and LONDON, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Bishop Street Underwriters (“Bishop Street”), a RedBird Capital Partners portfolio company, today announced that it has completed its acquisition of Landmark Underwriting (“Landmark”), a specialty-focused managing general agent (“MGA”) based in London. This deal continues Bishop Street’s rapid expansion, growing its investment footprint outside of North America for the first time, and further strengthening the capabilities of its platform. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

As a well-positioned high-growth MGA with an established panel of rated capacity partners, this deal brings Landmark’s specialized and dynamic team to the Bishop Street platform, in support of building a truly integrated global underwriting business. Landmark’s leadership team will remain intact with Sitki Gelmen as Group CEO, David Ratledge as Group MD and Deepti Janak as Group CFO, facilitating a seamless transition and incorporating the teams’ vision into the future growth of the platform across the UK, Europe and Asia Pacific.

Landmark has served clients in the specialty (re)insurance market since 2017, offering a range of bespoke insurance solutions across various classes including Professional Indemnity, Property, Directors and Officers and General Liability. With the acquisition now complete, Landmark will build upon it’s established market presence and recent expansions into Marine and Political Risk products, with expansion planned across new classes and geographies.

“We’re thrilled to officially welcome Landmark Underwriting to the Bishop Street family,” said Chad Levine, CEO of Bishop Street. “We look forward to leveraging the team’s experience and strong industry relationships to enable the next chapter of international development for our platform. Landmark’s ability to adapt to client needs and attract the best underwriting talent will continue to fuel its growth, positioning the company as a leading MGA of choice in the global market and a complementary fit for the Bishop Street portfolio.”

Sitki Gelmen, Landmark Underwriting Group CEO and Co-Founder, said: “This is an exciting next phase for Landmark. We are focused on bringing specialty underwriting solutions to our partners, and through this partnership, we will amplify our ability to provide leading risk solutions to top broking houses worldwide. The combination of Bishop Street’s resources and our niche expertise will allow us to accelerate growth, expand our product offerings into complementary lines of business and deepen our presence in key markets.”

Mike Zabik, Partner of RedBird Capital, added, “Bishop Street’s growth strategy is predicated on leveraging a multi-jurisdictional footprint. Landmark’s strong presence in London and its expanding global presence are key levers for future growth, both organically and through strategic acquisitions across key international markets."

This addition marks the latest strategic move for Bishop Street, following recent key investments and acquisitions including Ethos Specialty’s Transactional Liability unit, Verve Services, Conifer Insurance Services and Ahoy!, as well as partnerships with companies like Skyward Specialty Insurance and Topsail Re.

About Bishop Street

Bishop Street Underwriters, a RedBird Capital portfolio company, seeks to partner with Managing General Agents (“MGAs”) as well as niche underwriting teams. Bishop Street aims to combine their best-in-class (re)insurance executive team's vision with RedBird’s strong track record, expertise and network in the financial services sector to build a differentiated platform that is uniquely positioned to capitalize on secular growth tailwinds in the industry. For more information, please go to www.bishopstreetuw.com.

About Landmark Underwriting

Landmark Underwriting is a specialist, UK based MGA providing (re)insurance solutions to complex risks globally. Since 2017, Landmark has maintained relationships with all of the significant Insurance Broker markets. From its centre of operations in London, Landmark currently provides risk solutions across Professional Indemnity, General Liability, Directors and Officers, Property and Marine. The company continues to expand its underwriting and operational bandwidth in key territories, driving rapid growth.

About RedBird Capital Partners

RedBird Capital Partners is a private investment firm that builds high-growth companies with strategic capital solutions to founders and entrepreneurs. The firm currently manages $10 billion in assets on behalf of a global group of blue chip institutional and family office investors. Founded in 2014 by Gerry Cardinale, RedBird integrates sophisticated private equity investing with a hands-on business building mandate that focuses on three core industry verticals – Financial Services, Sports and Media & Entertainment. Over his 30-year investment career, Cardinale has partnered with founders and entrepreneurs to build some of the most iconic growth companies in their respective industries. For more information, please go to www.redbirdcap.com.

