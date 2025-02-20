Intermex Launches Wire Transfers via WhatsApp, Making Money Transfers Easier Than Ever

MIAMI, Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- International Money Express, Inc. (NASDAQ: IMXI) ("Intermex" or the "Company"), a leading omnichannel money remittance and financial services provider, is making it easier than ever to send money by launching wire transfers through WhatsApp, the messaging app of choice for millions of Latinos. With 95% of U.S. Hispanics using WhatsApp on their smartphones, this new feature brings fast, secure, and convenient money transfers right into the app they already trust and love.

“This launch is all about meeting our customers where they are,” said Marcelo Theodoro, Chief Digital, Product & Marketing Officer at Intermex. “By integrating money transfers into WhatsApp, we’re making sending money as easy as sending a message—secure, seamless, and available anytime.”

With WhatsApp being the most widely used messaging platform among Latinos, Intermex is embracing conversational payments, a growing trend in fintech that simplifies transactions through familiar communication channels. This feature aligns with the company’s mission to provide real-time access to financial services, reinforcing its commitment to making remittances more convenient and accessible. By eliminating unnecessary steps and integrating transfers into an app customers already use daily, Intermex is breaking down barriers to financial inclusion.

Beyond transactions, the WhatsApp-powered channel will serve as a direct communication line between customers and Intermex’s support teams, allowing users to track transfers, receive updates, and access customer service quickly. Whether sending money through a retail location or a digital platform, customers can now reach Intermex directly through WhatsApp for assistance, making the overall experience smoother and more efficient.

“This service combines the trust and reliability of the Intermex brand with our powerhouse technology to bring a secure, user-friendly, and convenient experience to WhatsApp,” Theodoro added. “With 95% of U.S. Hispanics who own smartphones using WhatsApp, this integration allows us to connect with our core customers in the most natural way possible.”

The WhatsApp wire transfer feature will initially launch in key markets, with expansion plans set to follow as part of Intermex’s broader digital strategy. By integrating with widely used messaging platforms, Intermex is meeting customers where they are, providing greater flexibility, and strengthening its position as a leader in digital-first cross-border payments.

For more information, visit www.intermexonline.com.

About International Money Express, Inc. (Intermex): Founded in 1994, Intermex applies proprietary technology enabling consumers to send money from the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany to more than 60 countries. The Company provides the digital movement of money through the Company’s website and mobile app, as well as through its network of agent retailers in the United States, Canada, Spain, Italy, the United Kingdom, and Germany, and its Company-operated stores. Transactions are fulfilled and paid through thousands of retail locations and banks around the world. Intermex is headquartered in Miami, Florida, with international offices in Puebla, Mexico, Guatemala City, Guatemala, London, England, and Madrid, Spain. For more information about Intermex, please visit www.intermexonline.com.

