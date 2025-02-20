eXp World Holdings Reports Q4 and Full-Year 2024 Results

BELLINGHAM, Wash., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- eXp World Holdings, Inc. (Nasdaq: EXPI), or the “Company”, the holding company for eXp Realty®, FrameVR.io and SUCCESS® Enterprises, today announced financial results for the fourth quarter and fiscal year ended Dec. 31, 2024.

“At eXp, we redefine what’s possible in real estate, with our agent-centric platform offering unlimited growth opportunities for agents,” said Glenn Sanford, eXp World Holdings Founder, Chairman and CEO. “I’m especially proud that we issued 1.8 million shares to agents, at an estimated value of $22 million in 2024. We ended the year with strong momentum, with our top 10 U.S. agents closing over $100 million of transaction volume in December alone. We are the platform where the pros go to grow, and we look forward to more exciting announcements in the weeks and months ahead.”

“We built the largest independent brokerage on the planet thanks to our innovative, efficient operating model, which allowed us to maximize our investments in what matters most to eXp agents,” said Leo Pareja, CEO of eXp Realty. “We are relentlessly driving further innovations in our platform as we expand the unparalleled suite of technology tools and learning opportunities to enable agent success. 2025 is the year that we make bold moves across the company. Last month we were thrilled to welcome several notable high-profile agents including Spring Bengtzen, leader of the Utah Life Real Estate Group, a team of over 80 top-producing agents who closed $316 million of annual sales last year at Real brokerage, to the eXp platform. The results speak for themselves – Glassdoor recognized eXp as a top 10 place to work in 2024 for the 8th consecutive year, an honor that reflects the passion and dedication of our entire eXp community. In a year of bold moves at eXp, we look forward to partnering with both new and experienced agents to turbocharge their success.”

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Consolidated Financial Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

Full-year revenue increased 7% to $4.6 billion in 2024 with revenue of $1.1 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Full-year net loss of $(21.3) million in 2024 with net loss of $(9.5) million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Fourth quarter net loss included a $4.9 million (net of tax loss of $3.7 million) impairment charge for goodwill and intangible assets of SUCCESS Enterprises. Full-year loss per diluted share of $(0.14) in 2024 with a loss per diluted share of $(0.06) in the fourth quarter of 2024. Full-year loss includes $34.0 million (net of tax loss of $25.4 million) related to litigation contingency accrual.

Full-year adjusted net income (a non-GAAP financial measure) excluding antitrust litigation contingency provision, impairment expense and discontinued operations of $12.2 million in 2024 with adjusted net loss 1 of $(4.6) million in the fourth quarter of 2024. Full-year adjusted net income 1 per diluted share of $0.08 in 2024 with adjusted net loss 1 per diluted share of $(0.03) in the fourth quarter of 2024.

As of Dec. 31, 2024, cash and cash equivalents totaled $113.6 million, compared to $125.9 million as of Dec. 31, 2023.

Full-year adjusted operating cash flow 3 (a non-GAAP financial measure) of $180.4 million in 2024. Adjusted cash operating flow was $25.1 million in the fourth quarter of 2024.

The Company paid a cash dividend for the fourth quarter of 2024 of $0.05 per share of common stock on Dec. 2, 2024. On Feb. 14, 2025, the Company’s Board of Directors declared a cash dividend of $0.05 per share of common stock for the first quarter of 2025, expected to be paid on March 19, 2025 to stockholders of record on March 4, 2025.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Operational Highlights as Compared to the Same Year-Ago Period:

eXp ended the fourth quarter of 2024 with a global agent Net Promoter Score of 77, consistent with the fourth quarter of 2023. aNPS is a measure of agent satisfaction and an important key performance indicator (KPI) given the Company’s intense focus on improving the agent experience.

Agents and brokers on the eXp Realty platform decreased 5% year-over-year to 82,980 as of Dec. 31, 2024.

Real estate sales transactions increased 3% to 434,165 in 2024 and increased 6% year-over-year to 103,942 in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Transaction volume increased 9% to $185.2 billion in 2024 and increased 17% year-over-year to $45.3 billion in the fourth quarter of 2024.

Fourth Quarter and Full-Year 2024 Results – Virtual Fireside Chat

The Company will hold a virtual fireside chat and investor Q&A with eXp World Holdings Founder and Chief Executive Officer Glenn Sanford; eXp Realty Chief Executive Officer Leo Pareja; eXp Realty Chief Marketing Officer Wendy Forsythe; and, eXp World Holdings Principal Financial Officer and Chief Accounting Officer Kent Cheng on Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025 at 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET.

The investor Q&A is open to investors, current shareholders and anyone interested in learning more about eXp World Holdings and its companies. Submit questions in advance for inclusion to investors@eXpWorldHoldings.com.

Date: Thursday, Feb. 20, 2025

Time: 2 p.m. PT / 5 p.m. ET

Location: exp.world. Join at https://exp.world/earnings

Livestream: expworldholdings.com/events

EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF OPERATIONS (In thousands, except share amounts and per share data) Three Months Ended

December 31, Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Revenues $ 1,098,187 $ 981,459 $ 4,567,672 $ 4,273,821 Commissions and other agent-related costs 1,019,328 911,374 4,225,277 3,953,897 General and administrative expenses 67,237 67,894 252,369 247,799 Technology and development expenses 14,769 15,119 58,182 59,547 Sales and marketing expenses 2,946 3,094 11,908 12,056 Impairment expense 4,930 - 4,930 - Litigation contingency - - 34,000 - Total operating expenses 1,109,210 997,481 4,586,666 4,273,299 Operating (loss) income (11,023 ) (16,022 ) (18,994 ) 522 Other (income) expense Other (income) expense, net (707 ) (1,512 ) (4,445 ) (4,383 ) Equity in losses of unconsolidated affiliates 364 549 1,168 1,388 Total other (income) expense, net (343 ) (963 ) (3,277 ) (2,995 ) (Loss) income before income tax expense (10,680 ) (15,059 ) (15,717 ) 3,517 Income tax (benefit) expense (2,437 ) (2,978 ) 1,071 (16 ) Net (loss) income from continuing operations (8,243 ) (12,081 ) (16,788 ) 3,533 Net (loss) income from discontinued operations (1,262 ) (9,116 ) (4,479 ) (12,506 ) Net (loss) income attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc. $ (9,505 ) $ (21,197 ) $ (21,267 ) $ (8,973 ) Earnings (loss) per share Basic, net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 Basic, net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.06 ) (0.03 ) (0.08 ) Basic, net (loss) income $ (0.06 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.06 ) Diluted, net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (0.04 ) $ (0.08 ) $ (0.11 ) $ 0.02 Diluted, net (loss) income from discontinued operations (0.01 ) (0.06 ) (0.03 ) (0.08 ) Diluted, net (loss) income $ (0.06 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.14 ) $ (0.06 ) Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 153,259,842 153,725,911 153,684,907 153,232,129 Diluted 153,259,842 153,725,911 153,684,907 156,773,528





CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED NET INCOME RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income attributable to eXp World Holdings, Inc. $ (9,505 ) $ (21,197 ) $ (21,267 ) $ (8,973 ) Add back: Net loss from discontinued operations 1,262 9,116 4,479 12,506 Impairment expense 4,930 — 4,930 — Litigation contingency — — 34,000 — Tax benefit on litigation contingency and impairment expense (1,254 ) — (9,899 ) — Adjusted net income $ (4,567 ) $ (12,081 ) $ 12,243 $ 3,533 Earnings per share: Adjusted diluted, net income $ (0.03 ) $ (0.08 ) $ 0.08 $ 0.02 Weighted average shares outstanding Basic 153,259,842 153,725,911 153,684,907 153,232,129 Diluted 153,259,842 156,845,400 157,226,306 156,773,528





CONSOLIDATED US-GAAP NET INCOME TO ADJUSTED EBITDA RECONCILIATION

(In thousands)

Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31,

2024 2023 2024 2023 Net (loss) income from continuing operations $ (8,243 ) $ (12,081 ) $ (16,788 ) $ 3,533 Total other (income) expense, net (343 ) (963 ) (3,277 ) (2,995 ) Income tax (benefit) expense (2,437 ) (2,978 ) 1,071 (16 ) Depreciation and amortization 2,547 2,744 10,289 10,892 Impairment expense 4,930 — 4,930 — Litigation contingency — — 34,000 — Stock compensation expense (1) 9,218 13,266 37,285 43,178 Stock option expense 2,014 3,077 7,973 10,736 Adjusted EBITDA $ 7,686 $ 3,065 $ 75,483 $ 65,328 (1) This includes agent growth incentive stock compensation expense and stock compensation expense related to business acquisitions.





ADJUSTED OPERATING CASH FLOW

(In thousands) Three Months Ended

December 31,

Year Ended

December 31, 2024 2023 2024 2023 Net Cash Provided by Operating Activities $ 13,714 $ 32,615 $ 191,514 $ 209,131 Less: Customer Deposits (11,400 ) (9,660 ) 11,110 6,761 Adjusted Operating Cash Flow $ 25,114 $ 42,275 $ 180,404 $ 202,370





EXP WORLD HOLDINGS, INC.

CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS

(In thousands, except share amounts)

Year Ended

December 31,

2024 2023 ASSETS CURRENT ASSETS Cash and cash equivalents $ 113,607 $ 125,873 Restricted cash 54,981 44,020 Accounts receivable, net of allowance for credit losses of $1,589 and $2,204, respectively 87,692 85,343 Prepaids and other assets 11,692 9,275 Current assets of discontinued operations - 1,964 TOTAL CURRENT ASSETS 267,972 266,475 Property, plant, and equipment, net 11,615 12,967 Other noncurrent assets 11,679 7,410 Intangible assets, net 6,456 7,012 Deferred tax assets 75,774 69,253 Goodwill 17,226 16,982 Noncurrent assets of discontinued operations - 5,569 TOTAL ASSETS $ 390,722 $ 385,668 LIABILITIES AND EQUITY CURRENT LIABILITIES Accounts payable $ 10,478 $ 8,788 Customer deposits 55,660 44,550 Accrued expenses 85,661 86,483 Litigation contingency 34,000 - Accrued expenses and other liabilities 54 30 Current liabilities of discontinued operations - 1,809 TOTAL CURRENT LIABILITIES 185,853 141,660 TOTAL LIABILITIES $ 185,853 $ 141,660 EQUITY Common Stock, $0.00001 par value 900,000,000 shares authorized; 195,028,207 issued and 154,133,385 outstanding at December 31, 2024; 183,606,708 issued and 154,669,037 outstanding at December 31, 2023 2 2 Additional paid-in capital 962,758 804,833 Treasury stock, at cost: 40,894,822 and 28,937,671 shares held, respectively (686,680 ) (545,559 ) Accumulated deficit (68,135 ) (16,769 ) Accumulated other comprehensive (loss) income (3,076 ) 332 Total eXp World Holdings, Inc. stockholders' equity 204,869 242,839 Equity attributable to noncontrolling interest - 1,169 TOTAL EQUITY 204,869 244,008 TOTAL LIABILITIES AND EQUITY $ 390,722 $ 385,668 -



