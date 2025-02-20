Logansport Financial Corp. Announces First Quarter Dividend

LOGANSPORT, Ind., Feb. 20, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Logansport Financial Corp. (OTCBB – Symbol “LOGN”), an Indiana corporation which is the holding company for Logansport Savings Bank, a State Commercial bank located in Logansport, Indiana, announces that Logansport Financial Corp. has declared a quarterly cash dividend of $.45 on each share of its common stock for the first quarter of 2025. The dividend is payable on April 14, 2025 to the holders of record on March 13, 2025.

