NOTICE CONVENING THE ANNUAL GENERAL MEETING OF DFDS A/S

COMPANY ANNOUNCEMENT no. 09 - 21 February 2025

The annual general meeting of DFDS A/S will be held on Monday 24 March 2025 at 14.30 CET.

Please refer to the notice for further information. The notice, including appendix 1 (Candidates for the Board of Directors 2025) and appendix 2 (2025 Remuneration Policy), is attached.

Further information is available at: www.dfds.com/en/about/investors/general-meetings





Contact

Torben Carlsen, CEO +45 33 42 32 01

Karen Boesen, CFO +45 20 58 58 40

Søren Brøndholt Nielsen, IR +45 33 42 33 59

Dennis Kjærsgaard, Media +45 42 30 38 47





About DFDS

We operate a transport network in and around Europe with an annual revenue of DKK 30bn and 14,000 full-time employees.

We move goods in trailers by ferry, road & rail, and we offer complementary and related transport and logistics solutions.

We also move car and foot passengers on short sea and overnight ferry routes.

DFDS was founded in 1866 and headquartered and listed in Copenhagen.





This information is subject to the disclosure requirements pursuant to Section 5-12 the Norwegian Securities Trading Act

Attachments