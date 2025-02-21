Aurora Mobile’s MoonFox Data Releases AI Industry Landscape Report for 2025

SHENZHEN, China, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG), a leading customer engagement and MarTech service provider in China, proudly announces the release of a groundbreaking AI Industry Report by its data insight and analysis brand, MoonFox Data. The report is jointly published by MoonFox Data and the CEIBS AIMI Research Center, which provides an in-depth analysis of the global AI landscape, offering valuable insights into market trends, technological advancements, and the future trajectory of AI applications across industries.

As the global AI market continues its rapid growth, with an average annual growth rate of 19.1% projected over the next decade, MoonFox Data’s report serves as a vital resource for businesses, policymakers, and industry leaders seeking to navigate this dynamic sector.

Key Highlights from the Report

Global AI Market Dynamics

The report observes that the global AI market is maintaining steady growth, with an average annual growth rate of 19.1% projected over the next decade. Investment activities in the sector have shown signs of recovery, particularly in Q3 2024, where transaction volumes returned to levels seen in early 2022. The United States continues to lead in AI financing and technological applications, while China is making notable progress in large language model (LLM) development.

Technological Developments

The report highlights advancements in AI product iterations, particularly in large language models (LLMs), which are seeing improvements in reasoning capabilities and application versatility. Additionally, emerging areas such as embodied intelligence and humanoid robots are identified as key trends shaping the future of AI.

Regional Trends

Insights into Southeast Asia reveal high consumer acceptance of AI applications, with usage rates nearing 80%. The report also examines the challenges and opportunities for Chinese AI companies expanding internationally, emphasizing the importance of localized solutions and partnerships.

Applications Across Industries

The report explores the application of AI across various sectors, including healthcare, education, and enterprise services. It provides examples such as AI-driven problem-solving tools in education and emotional support applications, which are gaining traction in specific markets.

Empowering Businesses with Data-Driven Insights

MoonFox Data leverages over a decade of expertise in mobile development and big data to provide actionable insights for businesses. Its AI Industry Report is a testament to its commitment to empowering organizations with the knowledge they need to thrive in an increasingly AI-driven world.

Chen Guangyan, General Manager of Aurora Mobile, stated:

"The AI revolution is reshaping industries and redefining possibilities. With this report, MoonFox Data aims to provide a comprehensive understanding of the AI landscape, helping businesses and policymakers make informed decisions and seize emerging opportunities."

About MoonFox Data

As a sub-brand of Aurora Mobile, MoonFox Data is a leading expert in data insights and analysis services across all scenarios. With a comprehensive, stable, secure and compliant mobile big data foundation, as well as professional and precise data analysis technology and AI algorithms, MoonFox Data has launched iAPP, iBrand, iMarketing, Alternative Data and professional research and consulting services of MoonFox Research, aiming to help companies gain insights into market growth and make accurate business decisions.

About Aurora Mobile

Aurora Mobile (NASDAQ: JG) established in 2011, is a leading customer engagement and marketing technology service provider in China. Its business includes notification services, marketing growth, development tools, and data products.

For more information or to access the full AI Industry Landscape Report 2025, please visit https://www.moonfox.cn/en/insight/report/1491 or contact us at zhouxt@jiguang.cn

