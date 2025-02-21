Aino Health year-end report January-December 2024

This document in English is a translation of the original in Swedish. In case of any discrepancy, the Swedish original will prevail.

Aino reveals the root causes for absence at work

October - December 2024

Net sales were KSEK 6 000 (6 313)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -3 451 (-3 851)

Earnings per share were SEK -0,0 (-0,0)

January – December 2024

Net sales were KSEK 23 941 (23 918)

Profit/loss after financial items was KSEK -9 915 (-10 661)

Earnings per share were SEK-0,1 (-0,2) SEK





Stable demand and new customer partnerships

During the fourth quarter, we continued to grow through new business and deeper partnerships. We see a particularly positive development in the Finnish market, where our partnerships with both public and private organisations continue. During the quarter, three public sector organisations chose to implement our SaaS platform, which strengthens our position in the public sector.

Greater focus on global customers

We see a clear trend where more and more international companies want to scale up their efforts for work ability, employee health and social sustainability. During the quarter, we continued our efforts to broaden the use of our SaaS solution by our global customers, from local initiatives to multi-country and multi-business solutions. The positive impact of our services is also highlighted in customer testimonials from, for example, ArcelorMittal and Adecco Group, which are available on our website.



Further development of root cause analysis

During the quarter, we continued to develop our root cause analysis of sickness absence and work environment problems. These insights enable us to fine-tune our solutions and provide clients with a better strategic basis for decision-making to actively work on strengthening employee health and reducing sickness absence.



Financial situation

The number of users remained unchanged during the quarter, but we expect an increase in the first quarter of 2025. We expect the liquidity situation to improve, driven by the implementation of new contracts and continued demand. With more new customers, a more data-driven service and a clear expansion strategy, we see good opportunities to increase sales, strengthen cash flow and improve earnings during the year.We look forward to a continued productive year in which we broaden our customer relationships, further develop our SaaS and create clear business benefits for our customers.





The information contained herein is such as shall be made public by Aino Health AB (publ), in accordance with the EU Market Abuse Regulation. This information was made public, through the agency of Jyrki Eklund, CEO and President of Aino Health AB, at 08.30 AM CET on february 21, 2025.





For more information

Jyrki Eklund

CEO Aino Health

Phone: +358 40 042 4221

jyrki.eklund@ainohealth.com





Certified adviser

Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

For more information see: https://investors.ainohealth.com/certified-adviser/





About Aino Health (publ)

Aino Health is the leading provider of Software as a Service solutions in Corporate Health Management.

The company’s complete system of SaaS platforms and services reduces sick leave, lowers related costs and improves business outcomes through increased productivity and employee engagement by making health, well-being and safety an integral part of daily work. For more information visit ainohealth.com.





Link to the report

https://investors.ainohealth.com/rapporter-och-dokument/