Notice to convene Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S

The Annual General Meeting of Nilfisk Holding A/S will be held on Wednesday March 19, 2025, at Comwell Copenhagen Portside, Alexandriagade 1, 2150 Copenhagen.

Attached please find:

• Invitation to the Annual General Meeting

• Notice with agenda

• Candidates for the Board of Directors

• Proxy and Postal Vote

• Proposed updated Remuneration Policy

Nilfisk Holding A/S’ 2024 Annual Report and Remuneration Report can be read or printed at investor.nilfisk.com.

A separate invitation along with the agenda and other relevant documents will be sent electronically to the registered shareholders of Nilfisk, who have requested this and have informed Nilfisk of their email address.

Please direct questions by email to agm2025@nilfisk.com.

Attachments