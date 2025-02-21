Change to the Executive Leadership Team

Jacob Vishof Paulsen will be leaving his position as Executive Vice President of Food & Beverage Biosolutions, as he has accepted a role outside of Novonesis, effective March 31, 2025.

Ester Baiget, President & CEO comments: “I want to thank Jacob for his strong leadership and commitment to Novonesis and our Food & Beverage Biosolutions business. Jacob has played an instrumental role in Novonesis. As a result of his contribution, the Food & Beverage Biosolutions business in Novonesis rests on a solid foundation with an extraordinary team and is uniquely positioned to drive continued growth and deliver innovative solutions to our customers. I wish Jacob all the best on his future journey.”

Jacob joined Chr. Hansen in 2006 and became a member of the Corporate Leadership Team in 2013. During his tenure in Chr. Hansen, Jacob has held multiple global sales and business unit leadership positions and since 2019 been responsible for the Food Cultures & Enzymes business unit, before entering his current role in Novonesis.

Jacob Vishof Paulsen, EVP of Food & Beverage Biosolutions continues: “I am proud of having been part of Novonesis and see amazing potential in this company. I am thankful for my time with the company and the tremendous opportunities it has provided. What I will remember the most is the people that I have worked with across the global organization.”

The search for a replacement has been initiated and an announcement will follow in due time.





