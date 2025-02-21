Prosafe SE: Operational update – January 2025

21 February - Fleet utilisation for January 2025 was 57 per cent.

Safe Notos and Safe Concordia operated at full capacity during this period, achieving 100% utilisation. Safe Eurus and Safe Zephyrus achieved a utilisation rate of 99% each.

Safe Caledonia has commenced reactivation activities in Scapa Flow, UK, and will mobilise to the Captain Field, UK, within June 2025.

Safe Boreas is in Norway preparing for relocation in Q2 2025 for a contract in Australia commencing between mid November 2025 and mid February 2026.

Prosafe has entered into an agreement to sell Safe Concordia to an undisclosed party. The vessel is expected to be delivered to its new owner upon completion of her current charter obligations, within a window of March through June 2025. The sale of the vessel is subject to customary closing conditions and requirements.

Safe Scandinavia remains laid up in Norway.

Prosafe is a leading owner and operator of semi-submersible accommodation vessels. The company is listed on the Oslo Stock Exchange with ticker code PRS. For more information, please refer to https://www.prosafe.com

