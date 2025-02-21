Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215

|Series
|RIKB 38 0215
|Settlement Date
|02/26/2025
|Total Amount Allocated (MM)
|13,381
|All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield)
|98.464
|/
|6.680
|Total Number of Bids Received
|63
|Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM)
|17,431
|Total Number of Successful Bids
|45
|Number of Bids Allocated in Full
|45
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated
|98.464
|/
|6.680
|Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated
|99.565
|/
|6.550
|Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full
|98.464
|/
|6.680
|Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield)
|98.725
|/
|6.650
|Best Bid (Price / Yield)
|99.565
|/
|6.550
|Worst Bid (Price / Yield)
|97.545
|/
|6.790
|Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield)
|98.625
|/
|6.660
|Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate)
|100.00 %
|Bid to Cover Ratio
|1.30
