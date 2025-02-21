Auction result of Treasury Bonds - RIKB 38 0215

 | Source: The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management The Republic of Iceland – Government Debt Management

Series RIKB 38 0215
Settlement Date 02/26/2025
Total Amount Allocated (MM) 13,381
All Bids Awarded At (Price / Yield) 98.464/6.680
Total Number of Bids Received 63
Total Amount of All Bids Received (MM) 17,431
Total Number of Successful Bids 45
Number of Bids Allocated in Full 45
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated 98.464/6.680
Highest Price / Lowest Yield Allocated 99.565/6.550
Lowest Price / Highest Yield Allocated in Full 98.464/6.680
Weighted Average of Successful Bids (Price/Yield) 98.725/6.650
Best Bid (Price / Yield) 99.565/6.550
Worst Bid (Price / Yield) 97.545/6.790
Weighted Average of All Bids Received (Price / Yield) 98.625/6.660
Percentage Partial Allocation (Approximate) 100.00 %
Bid to Cover Ratio 1.30