Gamification in Education Market to Reach Revenues of $14.3 Billion by 2030 - Expansion of EdTech Companies Driving Innovation in Gamified Learning Solutions for K-12 and Higher Education

Dublin, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- The "Gamification in Education - Global Strategic Business Report" has been added to ResearchAndMarkets.com's offering.



The global market for Gamification in Education was valued at US$3.5 Billion in 2024 and is projected to reach US$14.3 Billion by 2030, growing at a CAGR of 26.6% from 2024 to 2030. This comprehensive report provides an in-depth analysis of market trends, drivers, and forecasts, helping you make informed business decisions.





Report Features:

Comprehensive Market Data: Independent analysis of annual sales and market forecasts in US$ Million from 2024 to 2030.

In-Depth Regional Analysis: Detailed insights into key markets, including the U.S., China, Japan, Canada, Europe, Asia-Pacific, Latin America, Middle East, and Africa.

Company Profiles: Coverage of major players such as Bluerabbit, Bunchball, Ck-12, Classcraft Studios, Cognizant and more.

Complimentary Updates: Receive free report updates for one year to keep you informed of the latest market developments.

What are the Key Drivers Behind the Growth of the Gamification in Education Market?



The growth of the gamification in education market is driven by several key factors, including the rising adoption of digital learning platforms, the increasing demand for personalized learning experiences, and the growing focus on student engagement and retention. One of the primary drivers is the global shift toward digital education, particularly in response to the COVID-19 pandemic, which accelerated the use of e-learning tools and platforms. As educational institutions and corporate training programs continue to expand their use of online and blended learning environments, gamification is emerging as a powerful tool to keep learners motivated and engaged.



Another significant driver is the demand for personalized learning, where gamification plays a pivotal role by offering adaptive learning paths, instant feedback, and tailored challenges that meet individual student needs. This is especially important in K-12 education and corporate training, where learning outcomes vary widely based on the student's progress and skill levels. Gamified platforms allow educators to monitor student progress in real time, providing immediate interventions or rewards to ensure continuous engagement.

Additionally, the growing focus on improving learning outcomes and retention rates has led to the widespread adoption of gamification as an educational tool. Gamification enhances memory retention by turning abstract concepts into practical, hands-on learning experiences, enabling students to apply knowledge in a fun and meaningful way. The increased use of analytics and data-driven insights in education is also pushing the adoption of gamified platforms, as they allow educators to track student performance, identify gaps, and make data-informed decisions about their teaching strategies.

Moreover, the expansion of mobile learning and educational apps has further driven the gamification trend, allowing learners to access gamified content on-demand, making education more flexible and engaging. These factors, along with advancements in immersive learning technologies, are propelling the growth of the gamification in education market as institutions and learners increasingly prioritize engagement, personalization, and active learning experiences.



Report Scope



The report analyzes the Gamification in Education market, presented in terms of market value (US$ Thousand). The analysis covers the key segments and geographic regions outlined below.



Segments



Component (Software, Services); Deployment (Cloud, On-Premise); End-Use (Academic, Corporate Training).



Geographic Regions/Countries



World; United States; Canada; Japan; China; Europe (France; Germany; Italy; United Kingdom; Spain; Russia; and Rest of Europe); Asia-Pacific (Australia; India; South Korea; and Rest of Asia-Pacific); Latin America (Argentina; Brazil; Mexico; and Rest of Latin America); Middle East (Iran; Israel; Saudi Arabia; United Arab Emirates; and Rest of Middle East); and Africa.



Key Insights:

Market Growth: Understand the significant growth trajectory of the Gamification Software segment, which is expected to reach US$11.8 Billion by 2030 with a CAGR of a 27.2%. The Gamification Services segment is also set to grow at 24% CAGR over the analysis period.

Regional Analysis: Gain insights into the U.S. market, valued at $861.9 Million in 2024, and China, forecasted to grow at an impressive 33.5% CAGR to reach $4.2 Billion by 2030. Discover growth trends in other key regions, including Japan, Canada, Germany, and the Asia-Pacific.

Key Questions Answered:

How is the Global Gamification in Education Market expected to evolve by 2030?

What are the main drivers and restraints affecting the market?

Which market segments will grow the most over the forecast period?

How will market shares for different regions and segments change by 2030?

Who are the leading players in the market, and what are their prospects?

Some of the 42 major companies featured in this Gamification in Education market report include:

Bluerabbit

Bunchball

Ck-12

Classcraft Studios

Cognizant

D2L Corporation

Fundamentor

Google

Kahoot!

Kuato Studios

MPS Interactive Systems

NIIT Ltd.

Recurrence Inc.

Top Hat

Key Attributes

Report Attribute Details No. of Pages 93 Forecast Period 2024-2030 Estimated Market Value (USD) in 2024 $3.5 Billion Forecasted Market Value (USD) by 2030 $14.3 Billion Compound Annual Growth Rate 26.6% Regions Covered Global

MARKET OVERVIEW

Influencer Market Insights

World Market Trajectories

Global Economic Update

Gamification in Education - Global Key Competitors Percentage Market Share in 2025 (E)

Competitive Market Presence - Strong/Active/Niche/Trivial for Players Worldwide in 2025 (E)

MARKET TRENDS & DRIVERS

Rising Demand for Interactive and Engaging Learning Solutions Drives Growth in Gamified Educational Tools

Increasing Adoption of Digital Learning Platforms Expands Opportunities for Gamification in Online Education

Technological Advancements in Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning Propel Innovation in Personalized Gamified Learning Experiences

Growing Focus on Student-Centered Learning Strengthens the Market for Gamification That Enhances Student Engagement and Retention

Increasing Use of Gamification in Corporate Training Expands Market for Gamified Professional Development Programs

Rising Popularity of E-Learning and Remote Learning Fuels Demand for Gamification to Improve Motivation and Participation in Virtual Classrooms

Expansion of EdTech Companies Drives Innovation in Gamified Learning Solutions for K-12 and Higher Education

Growing Adoption of Mobile Learning (M-Learning) Platforms Strengthens Market for Gamified Apps That Provide Learning on the Go

Increasing Focus on Gamification in Early Childhood Education Expands Opportunities for Educational Games That Promote Cognitive Development

Rising Use of Gamification in Language Learning Strengthens Market for Interactive, Game-Based Language Courses

Technological Innovations in Virtual Reality (VR) and Augmented Reality (AR) Propel Growth in Immersive Gamified Learning Experiences

Increasing Emphasis on Assessment and Feedback in Education Expands Market for Gamification Tools That Provide Real-Time Performance Tracking

Growing Popularity of Badges, Leaderboards, and Rewards Fuels Demand for Gamified Learning Systems That Enhance Achievement and Motivation

For more information about this report visit https://www.researchandmarkets.com/r/7hdhxn

About ResearchAndMarkets.com

ResearchAndMarkets.com is the world's leading source for international market research reports and market data. We provide you with the latest data on international and regional markets, key industries, the top companies, new products and the latest trends.

Attachment