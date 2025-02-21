Kidney Function Tests Market to Hit USD 1,531.99 Million by 2032, Growing at a CAGR of 6.48% | SNS Insider

Pune, Feb. 21, 2025 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Kidney Function Tests Market Size & Growth Analysis:

According to SNS Insider, The Kidney Function Tests Market size was valued at USD 872.45 Million in 2023, projected to grow at a 6.48% CAGR, reaching USD 1531.99 Million by 2032. This increasing trend is mainly due to the rising incidence of chronic kidney diseases (CKD), technological advancements in diagnostic techniques, and active government policies for early detection and treatment of renal diseases.

The increase in CKD cases globally has increased the need for effective and reliable diagnostic tools. Hypertension, diabetes, and an aging population are major contributing factors to the increasing number of kidney diseases. To counter this, healthcare professionals and diagnostic firms are emphasizing the creation and deployment of sophisticated kidney function tests that provide accurate and timely results, enabling early intervention and better patient outcomes.





Get a Sample Report of Kidney Function Tests Market@ https://www.snsinsider.com/sample-request/5707

Major Players Analysis Listed in this Report are:

Abbott – i-STAT, ARCHITECT Clinical Chemistry Analyzer

Danaher Corporation – DxC Integrated Systems (Beckman Coulter)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. – COBAS Systems

Sysmex Corporation – Sysmex UF-Series

Siemens Healthineers – CLINITEK Status Analyzer

Randox Laboratories Ltd. – Evidence Investigator

Quest Diagnostics – Renal Function Panel

ACON Laboratories, Inc. – On Call Express

Nova Biomedical Corporation – Stat Profile Prime Plus

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings – LabCorp Renal Panel

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. – BioPlex 2200 System

77 Elektronika Kft – LabUMat and Urised Urinalysis Systems

Kidney Function Tests Market Report Scope

Report Attributes Details Market Size in 2023 US$ 872.45 Million Market Size by 2032 US$ 1531.99 Million CAGR CAGR of 6.48% From 2024 to 2032 Base Year 2023 Forecast Period 2024-2032 Historical Data 2020-2022 Key Regional Coverage North America (US, Canada, Mexico), Europe (Eastern Europe [Poland, Romania, Hungary, Turkey, Rest of Eastern Europe] Western Europe] Germany, France, UK, Italy, Spain, Netherlands, Switzerland, Austria, Rest of Western Europe]), Asia Pacific (China, India, Japan, South Korea, Vietnam, Singapore, Australia, Rest of Asia Pacific), Middle East & Africa (Middle East [UAE, Egypt, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, Rest of Middle East]), Africa [Nigeria, South Africa, Rest of Africa], Latin America (Brazil, Argentina, Colombia Rest of Latin America)

Segmentation Insights

By Product:

In 2023, clearance tests dominated the kidney function tests market with a high revenue share due to the high sensitivity and accuracy of these tests in assessing renal function. The tests can accurately determine kidney filtration efficiency, making them the first choice in hospitals. On the other hand, urine tests are projected to expand at the highest growth rate over the coming years. Their non-invasive character, cost-effectiveness, and ease of use make them increasingly popular among healthcare professionals and patients alike. Furthermore, innovations in home-based diagnostic solutions are also pushing demand, facilitating early detection and monitoring of kidney function with little discomfort to the patient.

By End-Use:

Hospitals led the end-use market in 2023 with the largest market share. This is attributed to the broad range of diagnostic services provided by hospitals and the rising number of patients who come in for medical treatment of kidney problems. Nevertheless, diagnostic laboratories are projected to record the fastest growth rate in the forecast period. The specialist services, superior testing capabilities, and rising preference for outpatient diagnostic services are some of the factors that drive the growing demand for diagnostic laboratories.

Need any customization research on Kidney Function Tests Market, Enquire Now@ https://www.snsinsider.com/enquiry/5707

Kidney Function Tests Market Key Segments

By Product

·Clearance Tests

·Urine Tests

·Blood Tests

·Dilution and Concentration Tests

·Other Tests

By End-Use

·Hospitals

·Diagnostic Laboratories

·Research Laboratories and Institutes

·Others

Regional Analysis

North America dominated the kidney function tests market in 2023, due to a well-developed healthcare infrastructure, favorable reimbursement policies, and a high incidence of kidney diseases. The region's emphasis on early diagnosis and treatment, along with ongoing technological innovations, facilitates market growth.

The Asia Pacific region is expected to witness high growth over the forecast period. Drivers like raising awareness of kidney health, growing healthcare expenses, and the use of sophisticated diagnostic technologies in nations like China and India drive the growth of the market in the region.

Statistical Insights and Trends

As of 2024, over 37 million adults in the United States are estimated to have some form of kidney disease, with approximately 90% unaware of their condition. This highlights the critical need for widespread screening and early detection initiatives.

The introduction of at-home diagnostic solutions, such as Healthy.io's smartphone-based urinalysis test, has led to a 71% adherence rate among hypertension patients who had not previously undergone testing. This indicates a growing acceptance and utilization of home-based kidney function tests.

In 2023, the United States allocated a significant portion of its healthcare budget to kidney disease management, reflecting the substantial economic burden of CKD and the importance of early diagnosis and treatment.

Recent Developments

February 2024: Simple HealthKit launched a new kidney care program targeting improved health outcomes for diabetic patients. The program includes a kidney health test intended to assist insurers in enhancing performance metrics such as HEDIS and Medicare Advantage star ratings.

Simple HealthKit launched a new kidney care program targeting improved health outcomes for diabetic patients. The program includes a kidney health test intended to assist insurers in enhancing performance metrics such as HEDIS and Medicare Advantage star ratings. August 2023: Signify Health, a CVS Health company, expanded its diagnostic and preventive services by introducing comprehensive in-home kidney health evaluations. This initiative aims to enhance early detection, diagnosis, and management of chronic kidney disease among Medicare Advantage beneficiaries.





Buy a Single-User PDF of Kidney Function Tests Market Analysis & Outlook Report 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/checkout/5707

Table of Contents – Major Key Points

1. Introduction

2. Executive Summary

3. Research Methodology

4. Market Dynamics Impact Analysis

5. Statistical Insights and Trends Reporting

5.1 Technological Advancements and Innovations in Kidney Function Testing

5.2 Hospital & Diagnostic Lab Utilization Trends

5.3 Impact of Chronic Diseases on Kidney Function Testing Demand

5.4 Regulatory Landscape and Compliance Trends

6. Competitive Landscape

7. Kidney Function Tests Market by Product

8. Kidney Function Tests Market by End-Use

9. Regional Analysis

10. Company Profiles

11. Use Cases and Best Practices

12. Conclusion

Access Complete Report Details of Kidney Function Tests Market Analysis & Outlook 2024-2032@ https://www.snsinsider.com/reports/kidney-function-tests-market-5707

About Us:

SNS Insider is one of the leading market research and consulting agencies that dominates the market research industry globally. Our company's aim is to give clients the knowledge they require in order to function in changing circumstances. In order to give you current, accurate market data, consumer insights, and opinions so that you can make decisions with confidence, we employ a variety of techniques, including surveys, video talks, and focus groups around the world.

Contact Us:

Jagney Dave - Vice President of Client Engagement

Phone: +1-315 636 4242 (US) | +44- 20 3290 5010 (UK)